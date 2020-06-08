Happy Birthday Shilpa Shetty: 5 Rib-tickling TikTok Videos of the Actress One Cannot Miss

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is celebrating her birthday today. To make the day a special one for his ‘angel’, Shilpa husband’s business Raj Kundra has shared a short video on Instagram featuring some of the unseen pictures of the lovely couple. Through the video, Raj has expressed what he feels for the actress and how she gave meaning to his life.

Along with the video clip, Raj has written a birthday note that read, “To my Darling Wife, You are that woman who transformed my imperfections into perfections, with your love. Just seeing you smile lights up the darkest of days and makes it all worth it. You are not just the mother of my children, but the Queen of my life and heart”

Shilpa is quite active on social media and makes it a point to treat her online family with their daily dose of laughter.

On the fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty’s birthday, let’s have a look at some of the videos that will tickle your funny bone.

Shilpa and Raj, amidst the lockdown, have created a lot of rib-tickling and sassy videos on the video-sharing platform TikTok. The duo keeps sharing these on social media platforms every now and then to keep netizens entertained during such times. Here is one of the many videos, which features Shilpa, her husband and domestic help.

Shilpa along with her adorable pooch are spreading awareness on the importance of sanitizing after coming from outside.

Featuring Raj and Shilpa, the clip is about ‘food for thought’. But it isn’t as simple as it seems. The footage begins with Shilpa serving hot aloo ka paratha to Raj. To which the confused husband says, ‘can’t see the potato in it’.

Then we see an angry Shilpa saying, “Can you see Kashmir in Kashmiri pulav or can you see Benares in Benarasi sarees?".

This one talks about how things change after a couple gets married. Shilpa captioned the clip as “How we change!!!*** The truth may be bitter but funny... Don’t think @rajkundra9 was amused!*** Anything that can make us laugh at this point!”

Most of us use photo filters while filming a video or clicking snaps. But what if the filter goes miserable wrong while you are chatting with your BAE? Check this out.

Here's wishing a happy birthday to Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

Follow @News18Movies for more