4-min read

Happy Birthday Shilpa Shetty: Raj Kundra, Shamita Shetty and Other Celebs Pour Wishes For Her 44th Birthday

Known for her roles in 'Dhadkan' and 'Phir Milegye', actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, grows a year older today. Here are B-town celebrities who wished the diva on their social handles.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 8, 2019, 5:33 PM IST
Happy Birthday Shilpa Shetty: Raj Kundra, Shamita Shetty and Other Celebs Pour Wishes For Her 44th Birthday
Picture Courtesy: Instagram
As Shilpa Shetty is turning 44, this birthday, celebrities have taken to social media to wish the Bollywood beauty. Shilpa, who stole the Bollywood’s attention with her thumkas in songs like Main Ayi Hoon UP Bihar Lootne, continues to be the ruler of our hearts even today.

On her birthday, the sweetest wish of all came from her life partner, Raj Kundra, who shared an adorable picture of the twinning couple. He wrote, “When I look back at our journey I just thank god for putting his favourite angel in my life. You are a blessing and I can’t express how much I love you @theshilpashetty wishing you a very happy happy birthday. May all your dreams and wishes come true my darling! You have proven that with a healthy and happy lifestyle, age is just a number!! Thank you for inspiring us all #Love #girlfriend #birthday #family #happiness #timeless #beauty.” (sic)

Not just Raj, Shilpa’s sister Shamita Shetty also took to Instagram to wish the elder sibling. She wrote, “It’s not easy to pick a favourite friend, a pair of stilettos, a best dress, favourite color, etc etc.. but a sister? I could just shut my eyes and take your name ! May you shine brighter than the sun and more radiant than a diamond .my love , my life , my best friend , my soulmate.. Happy Birthday to the twinkle of my eye and the person I love from the bottom of my heart .. Thankyou for being you .. genuine and true. love u Munki.” (sic)

Actor R Madhavan took to the photo and video-sharing social networking site to wish the charming lady with a message that read, “Happy Birthday to an Incredible and beautiful Soul.. Who sets such high standards, that it hurts my neck to just look up. Have the most awesome year yet @theshilpashetty and May you keep smiling the mile long smile this whole year and more . So proud and blessed to have you as our family.” (sic)

Other B-town celebrities who wished Shilpa were Anup Jalota, Sophie Choudry, Raveena Tandon, Madhuri Dixit, Suniel Shetty, Anil Kapoor, Preity Zinta and Mika Singh, among others.

