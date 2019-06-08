Happy Birthday Shilpa Shetty: Raj Kundra, Shamita Shetty and Other Celebs Pour Wishes For Her 44th Birthday

As Shilpa Shetty is turning 44, this birthday, celebrities have taken to social media to wish the Bollywood beauty. Shilpa, who stole the Bollywood’s attention with her thumkas in songs like Main Ayi Hoon UP Bihar Lootne, continues to be the ruler of our hearts even today.

On her birthday, the sweetest wish of all came from her life partner, Raj Kundra, who shared an adorable picture of the twinning couple. He wrote, “When I look back at our journey I just thank god for putting his favourite angel in my life. You are a blessing and I can’t express how much I love you @theshilpashetty wishing you a very happy happy birthday. May all your dreams and wishes come true my darling! You have proven that with a healthy and happy lifestyle, age is just a number!! Thank you for inspiring us all #Love #girlfriend #birthday #family #happiness #timeless #beauty.” (sic)

Not just Raj, Shilpa’s sister Shamita Shetty also took to Instagram to wish the elder sibling. She wrote, “It’s not easy to pick a favourite friend, a pair of stilettos, a best dress, favourite color, etc etc.. but a sister? I could just shut my eyes and take your name ! May you shine brighter than the sun and more radiant than a diamond .my love , my life , my best friend , my soulmate.. Happy Birthday to the twinkle of my eye and the person I love from the bottom of my heart .. Thankyou for being you .. genuine and true. love u Munki.” (sic)

Actor R Madhavan took to the photo and video-sharing social networking site to wish the charming lady with a message that read, “Happy Birthday to an Incredible and beautiful Soul.. Who sets such high standards, that it hurts my neck to just look up. Have the most awesome year yet @theshilpashetty and May you keep smiling the mile long smile this whole year and more . So proud and blessed to have you as our family.” (sic)

Other B-town celebrities who wished Shilpa were Anup Jalota, Sophie Choudry, Raveena Tandon, Madhuri Dixit, Suniel Shetty, Anil Kapoor, Preity Zinta and Mika Singh, among others.

You came, You worked hard, You inspired the millions, You have Conquered the world!Happy Birthday @TheShilpaShetty Ji you are truly a positive soul. May God bless you with forever happiness and success. Have a Great year! pic.twitter.com/40I5YZQVHk — Anup Jalota (@anupjalota) June 8, 2019

My darl @TheShilpaShetty as you turn a year older, ever hotter (if that’s possible) & wiser, I wish you all the happiness in the world!! Happy bday you gorgeous woman! Tku for always inspiring us with ur positive attitude & love for fitness! ❤️❤️ #shilpashetty #birthdaygirl pic.twitter.com/JJ23jb0dsU — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) June 8, 2019

Happy birthday super dancer! Super yoga Queen! Super Mom! Super wife,daughter! And sooper se uuupppeer wali friend ! @TheShilpaShetty , have a wonderful and amazing year ahead girl! pic.twitter.com/IR3MDuDygB — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 8, 2019

Happy Birthday @TheShilpaShetty. May this year be a shinning thread of beautiful surprises✨ — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) June 8, 2019

Happy Birthday #SS @TheShilpaShetty! Finally your fitness secrets are out... Thank you for creating a healthier & fitter community with the ‘Shilpa Shetty’ app!#HappyBirthdayShilpaShetty — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) June 8, 2019

Happy Birthday, @TheShilpaShetty! Have a fit and fantastic year ahead as always! Wishing you continued health, happiness & success! pic.twitter.com/7OgIwqbZ0J — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 8, 2019

Happy birthday to the ever smiling @TheShilpaShetty . Wish you love, happiness & joy always.. Keep smiling & shining✨...xoxo ❤#HappyBirthdayShilpaShetty #Ting pic.twitter.com/bbWLzsByhr — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) June 8, 2019

Happy birthday to the most beautiful @TheShilpaShetty .. God bless you :) pic.twitter.com/WDSeiOGabR — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) June 8, 2019

Follow @News18Movies for more