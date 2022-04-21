Happy Birthday Shivaji Satam: How a Bank Employee Got Into Films

He has ruled our living rooms right from the late 90s to the advent of the 2020s through one iconic role that has become a household name, and that name is ACP Pradhyuman. We are talking about veteran actor Shivaji Satam, who starred in the highly popular CID series for 20 years, apart from appearing in character roles in a slew of other movies.

His character of ACP Pradhyuman is so famous that if you are an avid social media user, you must have come across a meme featuring the character. The veteran actor celebrates his 72nd birthday today. On the occasion of his birthday, let us take a look at his journey.

Shivaji Satam may be most popular for CID but he has acted in mainstream movies like Vaastav, Ghulam-e-Mustafa, Sooryavansham and Nayak. He has a special connection with Ramanand Sagar’s popular Ramayana series. Although he did not star in the series, the series has played a big role in his career. Before Shivaji Satam started his acting career, he was a cashier in a bank.

Shivaji was content with his job when a stage competition in the bank brought him into the field of acting. Meanwhile, he met Bal Dhuri, who plays King Dasharatha in the Ramayana. Bal Dhuri was a veteran actor in Marathi theatre. He saw Shivaji Satam performing in an interbank competition and gave him his first break in the musical drama Sangeet Varad. Shivaji made his screen debut in 1980 in the popular TV series Rishte-Naate and soon bagged his first film role with Pestonjee in 1988.

In the early days of his career, he mostly played a police officer. He played the role of a policeman in about seven films. Some roles that brought him into prominence were that of a simple honest man who lets Nana Patekar live at his residence in Ghulam e Mustafa and that of Sanjay Dutt’s helpless father in Vaastav.

He is married to Aruna Satam and has a son. Marathi actress Madhura Velankar is his daughter-in-law.

