Happy Birthday Shivangi Joshi: 5 Times The TV Actress Aced The Fashion Game

TV actress Shivangi Joshi, better known for her role as Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is celebrating her birthday today, May 18.

Shivangi’s acting career began with Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi, in the year 2014. She has also played the role of Aayat Haider in Beintehaa and Poonam Thakur in Begusarai.

On her special day, here is a look at the 5 times the actress showed off her love for style:

1. Free As A Birdie:

As the country is under lockdown and all the production work is halted, Shivangi is spending all her time as her hometown Dehradun. She shared a picture, celebrating her free spirit, amid the lush greenery of the hills.

















2. Simple Yet Classy:

Be it any wear or style, Shivangi aces it like a pro. Wearing a western dress and donning curly hair, Shivangi puts life in the picture with her smile.















3. The Royal One:

Shivangi looks radiant in this off-white lehenga. She opted for a choker set to complete her look.



4. The Beautiful Dame:

Shivangi's love for fashion is evident from her social media profile. In this look, the actress is wearing a gown-like top, combined with matching silk knee-length shorts, while her hair are tied up in a neat bun.

5. Boss Lady:

Shivangi looks like a vision in this striped jumpsuit. She picked a pair of black boot heels to complete her look.

















