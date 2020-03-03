Happy Birthday Shraddha Kapoor: 5 Adorable Childhood Pictures of the Baaghi 3 Actress

Shraddha Kapoor, who has made people fall in love with her in Aashiqui 2, turned a year older on Tuesday. The actress, who is one of the most followed Bollywood celebs on Instagram with 41.2 million followers is the daughter of Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure.

She began her career in 2010 with Teen Patti and in a career span of 10 years delivered some power-packed performances in films like Haider, Ek Villain, Stree, and Haseena Parkar.

Next, she will be seen alongside Tiger Shroff in the upcoming action thriller, Baaghi 3. Releasing on March 6, Ahmed Khan's directorial is the third film in the Baaghi franchise.

The actress is said to be extremely close to her family. As she celebrates her birthday, here are some of the pictures with her family.

A Moment with aaji

In this picture, Shradhha can be seen with legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who is also the grand aunt of the actress. She shared the pic on her Instagram to wish the singer a happy birthday.

Festive Mode On

Posting this collage on her social media, Shraddha wrote, “Happy Rakhi Day to my precious, amazing, best brothers and sister and to all the brothers and sisters out here!!!”.

The Father-Daughter Bond

The Street Dancer 3D actress put out this pic on Instagram to wish Shakti Kapoor on father’s day. Sharing a childhood pic the actress wrote, “Baapu.. my guiding light. My pillar of strength, belief and love. The wind beneath my wings. You always told me that I could do and be whatever I want to be. Thank you for showing me that the sky is limitless. I love you. Happy Father’s Day.”

The Magic of Mother

This childhood picture of Shraddha shows her with her mother. The actress uploaded this pic on the occasion of Mother’s day. In this pic, Shivangi Kolhapure can be seen wearing a yellow saree, while the actress is in a red dress.

The Sibling Connect

This picture also dates back to Shraddha’s childhood days. The pic shows the actress with her brother Siddhanth Kapoor.

