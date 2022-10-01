Happy Birthday Shraddha Nigam: Know About Her Love Life

Actress Shraddha Nigam is celebrating her 43 birthday today, October 1. Shraddha is a well-known face among the Hindi television audiences. She made her film debut in 1997 with the Malayalam movie Poonilamazha and worked in many Bollywood films. Her debut movie was directed by Sunil and produced by Ponthara Films. After this, Shraddha started her Bollywood career with the film Josh, which was released in 2000. Later she went on to work in many films including Aaghaaz, Partition, Lahore and Krishna Arjun.

She has also appeared in many popular television shows including Choodiyan, Dekho Magar Pyaar Se, Tu Kahe Agar, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Saathiya among others.

Top showsha video

Shraddha did not get such a better response in the world of cinema. But, the TV show Choodiyan was a breakthrough in her career.

The actress developed a good friendship with Karan Singh Grover while working in different tv shows and soon the two developed a close friendship. They started spending a lot of time together and entered into a relationship. In 2008, Karan and Shraddha surprised everyone by getting married. Although they started on a good note, there was a quarrel between them and the couple started having trouble with each other. Shraddha and Karan separated in 2009.

When Karan left Shraddha’s life, she became quite lonely. That period was very troublesome for her. During that time Mayank Anand entered her life. Mayank and Shraddha soon started liking each other. In 2012 both of them tied the knot. Now together they run an interior design house.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here