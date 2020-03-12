Happy Birthday Shreya Ghoshal: 5 Melodious Tracks by the Bollywood Playback Singer

Shreya Ghoshal one of the more popular female playback singers of this generation celebrates her birthday on March 12. The singer, who was born in Berhampore in West Bengal and raised in Rawatbhata, a small town in Rajasthan started learning music at the tender age of four and went on to win the television music reality show Sa Re Ga Ma when she was sixteen.

Shreya Ghoshal debuted in Bollywood the same year with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, giving her voice to numbers like Silsila Ye Chaahat Ka, Bairi Piya, Morey Piya, Chalak Chalak and Dola Re Dola. She went on to win her first Filmfare Awards for Best Female Playback Singer for Dola Re and the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for Bairi Piya.

On Shreya Ghoshal’s birthday here’s looking at five of her most popular songs:

Ghar More Pardesiya

The song from 2019 film Kalank is picturised on Madhuri Dixit and Alia Bhatt. The track was sung by Shreya Ghoshal along with Vaishali Mhade and is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The music is by Pritam.

Dola Re Dola

The foot-tapping song from 2002 romantic drama film helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali Devdas was sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Kavita Krishnamurthy. The song was picturised on Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The film based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel with the same name saw Shah Rukh Khan essaying the titular role. Soon after the release of the song, it became quite popular and many people were seen choreographing on it on a number of reality dance shows. It earned Shreya Ghoshal her first Filmfare Award.

Leja Leja Re

The evergreen romantic song from the album titled Ustad And The Diwas, Leja Leja Re is sung by Ustad Sultan Khan, Shreya Ghoshal and Salim Merchant. The lyrics were penned by Irshad Kamil and music has been given by Sandesh Shandilya. The song has received over 8 crore views on YouTube.

Jaadu Hai Nasha Hai

The female version of this romantic song from the 2003 film Jism starring Bipasha Basu and John Abraham was sung by Shreya Ghoshal. She had won Filmfare Awards, International Indian Film Academy Awards, Screen Awards for the song.

Piya Bole

The soulful number from Saif Ali Khan and Vidya Balan starrer film Parineeta was sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Sonu Nigam. Both the actors are seen playing original piano in the song. The lyrics were written by Swanand Kirkire and the music was given Shantanu Moitra.

