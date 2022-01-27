Happy Birthday Shreyas Talpade: From Iqbal to Om Shanti Om, Actor’s Top Performances

Shreyas Talpade has proved his mettle in both Hindi as well as Marathi cinema. Shreyas made his debut in Bollywood with the film Aankhen in 2002. His role as Iqbal in the film with the same name was critically praised. Talpade is also known for his comic roles in Hindi films such as Golmaal series. As the actor turns 46, let’s revisit some of his best performances.

Iqbal

Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, Iqbal was a coming-of-age sports drama film produced by Subhash Ghai. Iqbal followed the story of a cricket-obsessed deaf and mute boy from a remote village who overcomes all the hurdles to fulfill his dream of becoming a cricketer. The film bagged two National Film Awards.

Om Shanti Om

Shreyas also featured in the musical romantic satirical fantasy film Om Shanti Om. Directed by Farah Khan, the film features Shreyas as Pappu Master. The drama also starred Shah Rukh Khan in double roles, while also marking the debut of Deepika Padukone. The film won several accolades at major Indian award ceremonies, with praises for the performances. Om Shanti Om also became the highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year.

Golmaal Series

All of Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal films are commercially successful. Shreyas was a part of the films Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3, and Golmaal Again. The actor was appreciated for his roles in all the films. His character in the comedy series has a stammering problem.

Joker

Featuring Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles, Shreyas played a supporting role in Joker. He played the character of Babban in the film, a mentally unstable boy. The film was considered a box-office disaster but Shreyas’ role was praised by the audience and the critics.

Housefull 2

Housefull 2 starred an ensemble cast of actors like Akshay Kumar, Asin, John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh, Zareen Khan and Shreyas Talpade. Shreyas was seen as Jai Babani in a supporting role. Housefull 2 was a major economic success and the fifth-highest grossing film of 2012.

