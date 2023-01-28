Happy Birthday Shruti Haasan: Prabhas, Chiranjeevi, Kajol and More Send Love

Shruti Haasan turned a year older today, January 28. Fans and friends have been pouring in birthday wishes for the actress. In the midst of this, a number of South and Bollywood celebrities also took to their social media handles to share heartfelt birthday greetings for Shruti Haasan. From Chiranjeevi Konidela to Rakul Preet Singh, many actors posted beautiful birthday greetings for Shruti Haasan. Check it out:

Chiranjeevi Konidela shared a still from their film Waltair Veerayya. In the picture, the duo is seen shaking a leg in the snow and posing for the camera. Along with the picture, he wrote, “Happy Birthday Dear Shruti Haasan. Have a Wonderful year ahead and May you scale greater heights with your passion & multi-talents”.

Happy Birthday Dear @shrutihaasanHave a Wonderful year ahead and May you scale greater heights with your passion & multi talents!!! pic.twitter.com/YV0sCb8Yzf— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 28, 2023

To mark her special day, Prabhas uploaded a stunning picture of the actress. Along with the picture he wrote, “Many many happy returns of the day to Shruti Haasan. Hope the special day brings you loads of luck and happiness."

Director Gopichandh Malineni was also among many who went on to wish the birthday girl. Gopichandh shared a picture that shows him handing a bouquet of red roses to Shruti. “Wishing my dearest ‘Suguna Sundari’ aka Shruti Haasan a very happy birthday. May you be blessed with the best of everything & thanks for being my best friend," he wrote.

Wishing my dearest 'Suguna Sundari' aka @shrutihaasan a very happy birthday May you be blessed with best of everything & thanks for being my best friend ❤️#HappyBirthdayShrutiHaasan pic.twitter.com/aWcoWdhoYu— Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) January 28, 2023

Akshara Haasan also went on to pen a heartfelt wish for her sister. “Happiest birthday to my dearest akka. A woman who has had my back and always will be like a superhero. A true example of what an akka should be like. Happiest birthday my dearest akka Shruti Haasan," she wrote.

On Shruti Haasan’s birthday, Kajol shared a priceless selfie with her and dropped a simple white heart.

“Happy birthday Shruti. Wishing you a beautiful day with good health and happiness forever," this wish came from Rakul Preet Singh. Meanwhile, on the work front, Shruti Haasan will next be seen in Prashanth Neel’s directorial film Salaar. The movie also stars Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. The film is expected to release this year 2023.

