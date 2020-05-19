Happy Birthday Sid Sriram: Check Out His 5 Most Popular Romantic Songs

South Indian film industry's popular singer and composer Sid Sriram turns a year older today. The 30-year-old versatile singer is known for being the voice behind several hit romantic tracks, especially in films like Kadal, I, Taxiwaala and Geetha Govindam.

A major part of the Chennai born singer's training was under his mother Latha Sriram, who is a Carnatic music teacher. Sid went to Berklee College of Music and pursued his graduation in Music Production and Engineering.

Sid is known for his romantic renditions for films. He gained popularity with the song 'Adiye' for the soundtrack of Kadal (2013) composed by AR Rahman. He won the Filmfare Award for Best Playback Singer for his rendition of 'Ennodu Nee Irunthaal' for the soundtrack of I (2015).

On his birthday, we take a look at five of his best songs from these popular movies:

Kadalalle (Dear Comrade)

This song from the 2019 Telugu film was quite a rage among people. The romantic number was picturised on Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. The lyrics were written by Joe Paul.

Inkem Inkem Inkem Kaavaale (Geetha Govindam)

The soulful number earned Sid a Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer – Telugu. The track featured Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. The music composition was by Gopi Sundar.

Maate Vinadhuga (Taxiwaala)

The romantic track from the Deverakonda starrer has been a hit among fans. The song also featured Priyanka Jawalkar. Composed by Jakes Bejoy, the track speaks volumes of love.

Ennadi Maayavi Nee (Vada Chennai)

The soothing track is from the 2018 Tamil film starring Dhanush in the lead role. Penned by Vivek, the music composition was by Santhosh Narayanan.

Adiye (Kadal)

The song has been composed by music maestro AR Rahman. The Mani Ratnam directorial starred Gautham Karthik, Thulasi Nair, Arvind Swamy and Arjun in lead roles.

