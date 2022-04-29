Happy Birthday Siddhant Chaturvedi: Gully Boy Actor’s Recent and Upcoming Movies

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SIDDHANT CHATURVEDI: After delivering strong performances in Gehraiyaan and Gully Boy, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has made it to the top in the list of promising new talents in the Hindi film industry. Owing to the most memorable performance of his career, MC Sher in Gully Boy, the actor has now bagged some big projects helmed by some extremely gifted directors in the present Hindi cinema. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at some of his recent and upcoming movies.

Gehraiyaan

Siddhant Chaturvedi was last seen in Gehraiyaan, a relationship drama featuring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. His portrayal of Zayn in the Shakun Batra directorial was intense and spoke volumes about his acting chops. The film, however, received mixed reviews.

Bunty Aur Babli 2

A sequel to the 2005 film, Bunty Aur Babli 2 retained original Babli Rani Mukherjee, while new additions were Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutante Sharvari. While Siddhant’s performance in Gehraiyaan was acclaimed, Bunti Aur Babli 2 failed to make an impact.

Siddhant Chaturvedi’s upcoming films

Phone Booth

Produced under Excel entertainment, Phone Booth co-stars Katrina Kaif and Ishan Khatter. Phone booth releases on July 15 this year. The trio will play ghost catchers in the film and will be together for the first time on screen.

Kho Gaye Hum Kaha

Siddhant Chaturvedi will reunite with Ananya Panday for Kho Gaye Hum Kaha. Produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby, the drama will be directed by Arjun Varain Singh. Gaurav Adarsh is the third lead in the film. By the looks of it, the film might just touch the heart as Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Dhadakne Do did as it “disconnects to reconnect”.

Yudhra

Another one of Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment production, Yudhra stars Malavika Mohanan and Raghav Juyal alongside Siddhant. The film is packed with action and sprinkled with romance too.

The choice of right films with his charismatic performances are making his upcoming films create a lot of buzz among fans and cine-goers.

