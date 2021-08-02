Happy Birthday, Siddharth Roy Kapur: Award-winning Movies Produced by Him

A producer is a knot that ties the movie in a full circle, as a film begins and ends with them. From the moment when the idea germinates in a writer’s brain to the time when the movie makes its last buck of profit, the producer acts as a catalyst all along. Indian Cinema is blessed with some gem-like producers, and this article is about one of them.

Siddharth Roy Kapur is a renowned producer and the founder of Roy Kapur Films. He is also the president of the Producers Guild of India. Siddharth’s filmography has some of the finest and highest-grossing pieces of work ever seen on screens. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s look at some of the top award-winning movies produced by him:

Dangal

A fantastic biopic based on the life of Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughter as strong as a lioness, the film stars the very talented Amir Khan and Sakshi Tanwar. In addition, two very fresh faces — Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra – debuted in the movie. The film was screened in the Beijing International Film Festival and the BRICS festival in 2017 and has been accoladed in abundance.

Barfi!

Directed by Anurag Basu, the film has some of the most polished actors in Bollywood – Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Ileana D’Cruz. The film takes the viewers into the depths of unconditional love and displays its profoundness flawlessly. This comedy-drama was sent to the 85th Academy Awards for the Best Foreign Language Film as India’s official entry.

Kai Po Che!

Visual adaptation of Chetan’s Bhagat 2008 novel, The 3 Mistakes of My Life, the movie weaves the lives of three friends into a 2 hour-long journey of emotions. The cast included the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who debuted into the industry with this movie, along with Rajkummar Rao, and Amit Sadh.

Chennai Express

The film was the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Rohit Shetty. The glamour in the movie, along with impeccable acting, was contributed by the very gorgeous Deepika Padukone. Being a typical commercial rom-com, the film grossed a whopping 423 crore at the box office to become the highest-grossing Bollywood film worldwide.

The Lunchbox

Lunchbox was a one-of-its-kind movie released in 2013 portraying a simple yet captivating love story in which love blooms like a flower — one letter at a time. Ritesh Batra debuted as a director with this movie. The cast of the film is overflowing with talent, with names like late Irrfan Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Nimrat Kaur.

