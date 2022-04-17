Happy Birthday Siddharth: Top 5 Movies of the South Indian Actor

Actor Siddharth is a very consistent and versatile star. He celebrates his birthday today. Apart from acting, he also writes, produces film, and croons songs as a playback singer. Siddharth has not only worked in the Tamil film industry but also in Telugu, Hindi, English and Malayalam movies. This brilliant actor has won millions of hearts with his acting skills. He has also outgrown his chocolate boy image, courtesy his remarkable performances.

On his birthday, let’s take a look at his best five movies:

Rang De Basanti (2006)

Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s iconic movie Rang De Basanti was a massive hit. It gave Siddharth a pan-Indian appeal. This movie had a star cast comprising Aamir Khan, Soha Ali Khan, R Madhavan, Siddharth, Atul Kulkarni, Kunal Kapoor and Sharman Joshi. This movie showcased a group of six friends who assist an English woman to film a documentary on the freedom fighters of their country. Bommarillu (2006)

This romantic comedy movie was one of the flagship films of Siddharth’s career. The performance of Siddharth alongside Genelia Deshmukh and Prakash Raj was appreciated highly. In this film, a beautiful father-son relationship is shown where Siddharth plays the son of a protective businessman. Later, this popular movie was re-made in Tamil, Bengali and Hindi. Striker (2010)

This movie was an action, crime drama directed by Chandan Arora, featuring Siddharth, Aditya Pancholi and Anupam Kher. The spontaneous performance by Siddharth got so many positive reviews from critics. Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi (2012)

This Indian romantic comedy movie by Balaji Mohan, starring Siddharth and Amala Paul, was also shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu. Gruham (2017)

An Indian horror film co-written and directed by Milind Rau, starring Siddharth and Andrea Jeremiah, and Atul Kulkarni is worth watching for its powerful visuals. Siddharth played the role of Dr Krish, a neurosurgeon who has moved into a new home. This movie was also known as The House Next Door in Hindi.

