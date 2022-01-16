Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra: Best Pics Of The Actor With Rumoured Girlfriend Kiara Advani

Handsome Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra turns a year older today. Sidharth Malhotra celebrates his 37th birthday on January 16. While the audiences loved him in his last film Shershaah, they are also very excited about his upcoming projects. Not just his films but Sidharth’s rumoured relationship with actress Kiara Advani has also been loved by his fans. On the actor’s birthday, let’s have a look at some of their best pictures of the duo together.

Both Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are looking amazingly stylish in this picture.

Shershaah was truly one of the most promising films of 2021 and Sidharth and Kiara looked gorgeous together in it.

Simple, beautiful and emotional - yes, that’s how you define this picture of Sidharth and Kiara.

Love is in the air for the beautiful duo in this picture.

Sidharth and Kiara look breathtaking standing next to each other in this image.

No one can take their eyes off Sidharth and Kiara in this photo. Just look at their smiles.

Landline phone calls are old but probably one of the most romantic ways of staying connected to each other.

This photo of Sidharth and Kiara is all about good looks.

Sidharth and Kiara are definitely one of the most graceful couples of the B-Town.

