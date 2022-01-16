Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra: From Shershah, Ek Villian To Kapoor And Sons, Check Out Best Performances of the Actor

Sidharth Malhotra is known for trying his hands at different types of roles in every film. He is a versatile actor who likes to challenge himself with every new project. The actor, who started his career in Bollywood in 2010, has given some unforgettable performances in the last decade. His career graph was not always on a peak high but he has now credited some noteworthy roles to his name. The young, charismatic actor celebrates his birthday today. To mark his special day, let’s look at his best performances:

Shershaah (2021)

In the 2021 war-drama, Sidharth played the role of Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra. In the beginning of the film only, Sidharth makes a powerful entry and hooked the audience to their seats. The transformation of Sidharth from a young, door-next boy to a powerful, fearless army man is remarkable.

The film is a roller coaster ride of emotions, patriotism and love and playing each part with honesty and sharpness shows the dedication Sidharth put in behind the film. The film is one of the major hits of Sidharth’s career bringing him back in the game.

Ek Villian (2014)

Ek Villian is one of the highest-earning films of Sidharth’s career. The film earned more than 100 crores at the box office. The film had everything that a masala Bollywood needs. Sidharth and Shradha Kapoor’s chemistry, Ritiesh Deshmuskh’s negative avatar, hit songs, action and romance made the film a blockbuster hit. The film not only did well with the audience but critics too praised Sidharth’s acting and Mohit Suri’s direction.

Student Of The Year (2012)

Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year was Sidharth’s debut film. This film holds a special place in Sidharth’s life as with his first film only, he became a known name in the industry. Although he was featured alongside star kids Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, he still didn’t leave a chance to impress the audience with his charm and acting.

Marjaavaan (2019)

Sidharth faced a downfall in his career when his two films Baar Baar Dekho and Jabriya Jodi failed badly at the box office. It was a time when people start doubting his choices and talent. However, the actor didn’t lose confidence and did a powerful comeback with Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavaan.

Kapoor And Sons (2016)

The family drama starring Sidharth, Fawad Khan and Alia was a new-age film. A different storyline and subtle acting made it a bonafide hit. The songs like Nacho and Chull played a great role in the success of the film.

