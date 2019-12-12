Happy Birthday Sidharth Shukla: 5 Best Moments of the Balika Vadhu Actor in Bigg Boss 13

Actor and model Sidharth Shukla, who gained fame after participating in the thirteenth season of Bigg Boss, is celebrating his birthday on Thursday. The actor's popularity has grown immensely this year, with him emerging as one of the most searched Indian personalities on Google in 2019.

Apart from Bigg Boss, the Balika Vadhu actor has also starred in other reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. In 2014, Sidharth made his Bollywood debut with the Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan starrer Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya.

Since Bigg Boss is the platform that made him highly popular, on his birthday, let's take a look at 5 best moments of the actor on the show.

1) Catch me if you can!

In a rather jolly mood, Sidharth was seen having some fun with a co-participant Arti Singh, as the two were playing around in the house.

2) Fun amidst a bad day

With all the heated fights and arguments in the house, this cute banter between Shehnaaz Gill and him was too cute to ignore!

3) Mahira's birthday celebration

Sidharth was the perfect friend to Mahira when he made all the participants sing for her on her birthday.

4) The egg story

His sarcasm game is as strong as his sense of humour and debate skills.

5) The charming man

The caption of the video perfectly describes the man, "from the angry young man to the charming, witty and funny Sid! This man is a complete package!!!!"

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.