Happy Birthday Sidharth Shukla: 5 Best Moments of the Balika Vadhu Actor in Bigg Boss 13
Since Bigg Boss 13 is the platform that made Sidharth Shukla highly popular, on his birthday, let's take a look at 5 best moments of the actor on the show.
Image: Instagram
Actor and model Sidharth Shukla, who gained fame after participating in the thirteenth season of Bigg Boss, is celebrating his birthday on Thursday. The actor's popularity has grown immensely this year, with him emerging as one of the most searched Indian personalities on Google in 2019.
Apart from Bigg Boss, the Balika Vadhu actor has also starred in other reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. In 2014, Sidharth made his Bollywood debut with the Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan starrer Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya.
Since Bigg Boss is the platform that made him highly popular, on his birthday, let's take a look at 5 best moments of the actor on the show.
1) Catch me if you can!
In a rather jolly mood, Sidharth was seen having some fun with a co-participant Arti Singh, as the two were playing around in the house.
2) Fun amidst a bad day
With all the heated fights and arguments in the house, this cute banter between Shehnaaz Gill and him was too cute to ignore!
View this post on Instagram
More smiling, less worrying More compassion, less judgement, More blessed,less stressed, More love, less hate!! With all heated fights in the #BB13 house this week, this moment was too cute to ignore! Sid surely knows how to have fun amidst a bad day! . . #TeamSidharthShukla #SidharthShukla #BB13 #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #SidNaaz #Fun #Moments @shehnaazgill
3) Mahira's birthday celebration
Sidharth was the perfect friend to Mahira when he made all the participants sing for her on her birthday.
View this post on Instagram
In a house like BB13, where fights, jealousy, arguments, faith, tears and disagreements are obvious to happen! Sid makes sure that the fun element and celebrations ought to be enjoyed completely and has to be bang on because at the end of the day our Sid considers that this circus is his family away from family!! . . #TeamSidharthShukla #SidharthShukla #RealSid #BB13 #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #Family #Friends #Celebrations
4) The egg story
His sarcasm game is as strong as his sense of humour and debate skills.
5) The charming man
The caption of the video perfectly describes the man, "from the angry young man to the charming, witty and funny Sid! This man is a complete package!!!!"
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL 2019-20: NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC in Guwahati Postponed Due to CAB Protests
- Airtel Has Three New Prepaid Recharge Packs With Unlimited Voice Calls
- Salman Khan to Quit Bigg Boss 13 Owing to Health Conditions, Farah Khan May Take Over
- Love Has 'Nose' Limits: Picture Of Two-Toed Sloths 'Taking It Slow' Goes Viral
- News18 Tech & Auto Awards 2019 Celebrates The Intersection of Technology And Automobiles