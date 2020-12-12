Happy Birthday Sidharth Shukla: Did You Know He Won 'Best Model of the World' Title at 24?

TV actor and Bigg Boss Season 13 winner Sidharth Shukla turns a year older today. The actor, who gained popularity with his performance on the hit show Balika Vadhu, has also been a winner of Best Model of the World title in 2005. At that time, the ace actor was only 24. The competition was held in Turkey.

Earlier, in an interview with Telly Chakkar, Siddharth had elaborated on the incident saying that he felt proud as he was representing his country. Sid also revealed that the people in the competition would address him as the ‘Indian Boy’.

“It was a very proud feeling especially because I was representing my country there. I also say that I was representing my country there as everybody in that foreign country addressed me as 'the Indian boy'. This clearly stated I was not Sidharth Shukla but I was an Indian in a foreign country,” he was quoted as saying.

Siddharth also went on to add that his welcome in India was warm and that indeed made him feel special. It is because of the Best Model of the World title that Siddharth got into acting. He had mentioned that while getting calls congratulating him, he also got quite a few offers for acting. So when he took up those offers he was noticed more and started getting bigger projects. The birthday boy also confessed that he is not a trained actor, but he believes that one learns more practically and that is something that he did too.

Meanwhile, Siddharth has been doing music videos with his BB13 co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill. Many of their fans lovingly call them by the name ‘Sidnaaz’ because of their chemistry inside the house. Most recently, the two were seen in Tony Kakkar’s music video Shona Shona. Apart from that Siddharth will soon be starring in a web show titled, ‘Broken but Beautiful’. This will be the third season of the web series and he will be playing the role of Agastya.