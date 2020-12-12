Happy Birthday Sidhath Shukla: 5 Times the Actor Charmed His Fans on Social Media

Television star Sidharth Shukla has turned 40 today. The model-turned-actor was recently seen as a senior contestant in the ongoing television reality show Bigg Boss. With his charms and equally sharp temper, Sidharth has earned his own set of loyal fans on social media.

Before relishing his reality star fame, Sidharth had appeared in many television dramas. He made his acting debut as a lead role in the 2008 show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. Sidharth then went on to play the righteous Shiv in Balika Vadhu and Parth Bhanushali in Dil Se Dil Tak. In 2014, Sidharth made his Bollywood debut in a supporting role in Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

Sidharth emerged as a reality show star in 2019 by winning both Bigg Boss season 13 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 7. Previously, he had even participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 6 that had aired in 2013.

Sidharth had made his way into the television industry through modelling. In 2004, Sidharth was the runner-up in the Gladrags Manhunt and Megamodel Contest. After that , in 2005, Sidharth represented India at the World's Best Model contest held in Turkey where he became the first Indian, as well as the first Asian, to win the title beating 40 contestants from across Asia, Latin America, and Europe.

These days we can see Sidharth entertaining his fans through social media and music videos. Let’s take a look at a few of his social media posts.

For his Diwali celebrations this year, Sidharth wore a custom Manish Malhotra creation and expressed how his dream has finally come true. Captioning the image, Sidharth said that how we have all fantasised wearing a Manish Malhotra creation but sadly he couldn’t afford it earlier but this Diwali he had his own customised Manish Malhotra creation.

For his recent music video shoot, Sidharth had flown to Punjab and its iconic mustard fields. In this picture, we can see the actor enjoying the sunshine and nature.

Even when Sidharth was inside the house he made sure his fashion statements were on fleek. In this finely tailored striped suit, Sidharth looked dapper and charming.

Being the renowned artist that he is, Sidharth was awarded the Gold Awards 2020 for being the Style Icon of Social Media. Sidharth thanked his fans and everyone who supported him on social media for this award. He dedicated his awards to his supporters.

In his latest post, Sidharth has dropped a teaser of his upcoming web series on Alt Balaji. Sidharth will be starring in the third season of Broken but Beautiful.

Here's wishing Sidharth Shukla, a very happy birthday!