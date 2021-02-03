Happy Birthday Silambarasan: Manmadhan to Vallavan, 5 Must-watch Movies of STR

Silambarasan, fondly known as Simbu or STR, is one of the most loved prominent stars of Kollywood. The star celebrates his birthday on February 3. Born in Chennai, STR’s association with movies began right from early childhood. He had appeared in Uruvai Katha Kili (1984), when he was just 1 year old. Oru Thayin Sabadam (1987) marked his debut as a child artiste.

Right from his first Tamil film Kadhal Azhivathillai as an adult, where he played the protagonist’s role, this prolific actor has been consistently proving his mettle. He will be next seen in the movie Maanadu.

Actor, director, writer, composer, singer, lyricist – there are so many facets to this talented actor. On the special occasion of this powerhouse of talent, let’s revisit some of the most amazing movies in his career:

Manmadhan: He was catapulted to stardom with back-to-back hit movies. Manmadhan was one such seminal movies of STR that was remarkable. This romantic thriller with swashbuckling screenplay had STR play double role. Exhibiting some fine acting chops, he cemented his position as a much-loved actor, in the hearts of audience and critics alike.

Vallavan: A Tamil action romance, acted and directed by Silambarasan, Vallavan was a superhit movie providing wholesome entertainment. With racy background score and fabulous cinematography, the film received very positive response from the masses.

Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada: This film is a romantic action thriller that went on to become massively superhit. Simbu beautifully played the role of a happy-go-lucky youngster in this movie which had some amazing A R Rahman music.

Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa: Another blockbuster movie in STR’s film career is this wonderful movie. It went on to win many accolades and was remade in Hindi as Ek Deewana Tha. It is listed as a must-watch movie by Simbu fans, owing to its popularity and terrific performances.

Kovil: Considered as one of the best and refreshing movies of the time, Kovil is a lovely, sensitive film revolving around the love story of a young couple hailing from two different religions. Kovil was much appreciated by critics as well as audiences and captures STR’s fine acting talents wonderfully well.