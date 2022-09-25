Happy Birthday Simba Nagpal: Splitsvilla, Bigg Boss to Naagin 6, TV Shows the Actor Appeared in

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SIMBA NAGPAL: Television actor and model Simba Nagpal has turned a year older today. With his appearances in several daily soaps and reality shows, the actor has won a lot of hearts in his short career. He was first seen on the TV screen when he participated in the 11th season of Splitsvilla hosted by Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone. Apparently, he was amongst the most loved contestants on the show.

Later, he auditioned for another MTV reality show Roadies Real Heroes. He was selected in the personal interview stage though he couldn’t make his way through the show in the next round.

Simba rose to fame with Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and then went on to spread his charm with a few more shows. On this special day for the actor let us have a look at some of the serials in which he got featured.

Naagin 6

The famous supernatural thriller features Simba as the main character of Rishabh Gujral, husband of Pratha, female lead role played by Tejasswi Prakash. The sixth season of Ekta Kapoor’s produced show has been doing great so far. It airs on both Colors TV and Voot. Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

Shakthi—Astitva Ka Ehsaas Ki was a drama that premiered in June 2016 on Colors TV. Simba was seen playing the lead role of Virat Singh in the show. It was this serial that made the actor highlighted in the eye of a larger audience. Vivian Dsena, Rubina Dilaik, and Kamya Punjabi also portrayed key roles. Splitsvilla Season 11

The famous MTV dating show is all about making connections and winning tasks with them to claim the trophy. In this show, the Simba was amongst the most demanded boys. The actor played the game very well and went a long way but he couldn’t win it. Roadies Real Heroes

After failing to get to the trophy in Splitsvilla, the tall and good-looking actor tried his luck in Roadies. This time he came more prepared. His personal interview round went very well and inspired many people yet he was not able to make it on the show following the next round. Bigg Boss Season 15

Simba was seen in the latest season of the biggest reality show in India, Bigg Boss. However, he couldn’t survive long in the show. But his innocence and charm even won the heart of the host, Salman Khan.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here