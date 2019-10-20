Happy Birthday Snoop Dogg: Five Songs by the Rapper One Must Listen To
As Snoop Dogg turns 48 on October 20, here are some of the most popular songs of the American rapper-singer.
Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, better known as Snoop Dogg, began his music career in 1992 when he was discovered by Dr Dre and subsequently got featured in Dre's solo debut Deep Cover. He has since then gone on to sell millions of records around the world, becoming one of the best known rapper, singer and songwriter of present times.
Snoop Dogg's debut album Doggystyle itself was produced by Dr Dre and released by Death Row Records in 1993. Following a successful stint with Death Row Records, he left the brand to sign with No Limit Records where he recorded the albums Da Game Is to Be Sold, Not to Be Told (1998), No Limit Top Dogg (1999), and Tha Last Meal (2000).
He has also worked with other record brands and has starred in motion pictures. He as hosted several television shows as well.
While Snoop Dogg has 17 Grammy nominations to his name, he does not have a single win. Snoop Dogg was, however, inducted into the celebrity wing of the WWE Hall of Fame, having made several appearances for the company, including one during WrestleMania XXIV.
Born on October 20, 1971, here are a few must listen tracks by the musician as he turns 48.
What's My Name?: The first single from his debut album Doggystyle, the song features insertions from George Clinton's "Atomic Dog" and Parliament's "Give Up the Funk." The song was the first top 10 hit of Snoop Dogg on the Billboard Hot 100.
Gin and Juice: Another single from his debut album, the song has, over the years, been described by critics as an example of the cruising culture, depressant consumption and materialism. At the time of its release, the song reached the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States, peaking at number eight.
Snoop's Upside Ya Head: From his album The Doggfather, it was released a day after Death Row Labelmate Tupac Shakur died from injuries sustained in a drive by shooting the week prior. The song has heavy references to the funk anthem "I Don't Believe You Want to Get Up and Dance (Oops)" by the Gap Band.
Beautiful: Featuring vocals by Snoop Dogg, Pharrell Williams and Charlie Wilson, it was released in January 2003 as the second single from his sixth album. It was a sleeper hit and reached number six on Billboard Hot 100.
Lay Low: A song from his fifth album, The Last Meal, it is often considered to be a classic thanks to the inclusion of the late American rapper Nate Dogg.
