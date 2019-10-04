Happy Birthday Soha Ali Khan: 5 Films of the Actress You Must Watch

Daughter of legendary actress Sharmila Tagore and former Indian team captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, the 9th nawab of Pataudi, Soha Ali Khan is an Indian film actor who has worked across Hindi, Bengali and English versions of the medium. She Ali Khan is known for her thoughtful essaying of characters on screen. Soha, who has acted in around 30 films in a 15 year period, debuted in Bollywood with Dil Maange More in 2004. She had earlier enacted in the Bengali drama It Srikanta earlier that year. Married to actor Kunal Khemu in Mumbai on January 25, 2015, they are the proud parents of a daughter, born September 29, 2017.

Here are 5 films of Soha where she shone through with her acting prowess:

Iti Srikanta (2004): A period drama by Anjan Das, film is based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel, Srikanta. Notably, this was Soha Ali Khan's debut film and also of actors, Aparajita Ghosh Das and Bengali film debut of lead actor, Adil Hussain, whose voice was dubbed in the film by Sujan Mukhopadhyay. The film is a love triangle between a young man Srikanta (Adil Hussain) and two women in his life, Rajalakshmi (Reema Sen) a rich courtesan and Kamalata (Soha Ali Khan), a vaishnavite living in an ashram

Antarmahal (2005): Directed by Rituparno Ghosh, the film is based on a short story by the name Pratima by the renowned Bengali author Tarasankar Bandyopadhyay. The plot line takes place towards the end of the 19th century where a rich zamindar trying to please teh British to get the Raibahadur title decides to put Queen Victoria's body on the idol of Goddess Durga during the puja. In the meantime, in pursuit of a male heir, he marries Joshomoti (Soha Ali Khan), despite already having a wife Mahamaya (Roopa Ganguly). While Jashomati manages to escape her husband's torture, in her traumatised and lonely state, she gets physically drawn towards a young sculptor (Abhishek Bachchan) and this becomes central as the sculptor makes his masterpiece, his tribute, and seals Jashomati's ultimate fate.

Rang De Basanti (2006): The Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial featured an ensemble cast of Aamir Khan, Siddharth Narayan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Atul Kulkarni and British actress Alice Patten. It was the highest-grossing film in its opening weekend in India and had the highest opening day collections for a Bollywood film and is about five young men from Delhi whose lives and perceptions change as they act in a documentary film on five revolutionary Indian freedom fighters.

Khoya Khoya Chand (2007): The film starred Shiney Ahuja and Soha Ali Khan in the lead roles with Rajat Kapoor, Sushmita Mukherjee, Sonya Jehan and Vinay Pathak in important roles. Khoya Khoya Chand captured the lifestyle of celebrities with aplomb with the 1950s film industry as its backdrop.

Tum Mile (2009): Directed by Kunal Deshmukh the film starred Emraan Hashmi and Soha Ali Khan in lead roles. It is a love story set against the backdrop of the infamous July 2005 Mumbai floods. The film was a romance set against the backdrop of a disaster and showed how the lead pair rediscovered their love for each other while trying to survive a natural calamity.

Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns (2013): A sequel to the 2011 film, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster and starred Jimmy Sheirgill and Mahi Gill, who reprised their roles from the previous film. New additions to the cast included Irrfan Khan and Soha Ali Khan. Irrfan Khan played Indrajeet Singh, a ragged prince who has lost everything but his pride, and had pledged toget back his family's respect which was once destroyed by Aditya's ancestors, while Soha Ali Khan played Ranjana, a modern ambitious girl who is madly in love with Indrajeet Singh.

