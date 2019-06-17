Happy Birthday Sona Mohapatra: Famous Tracks Sung by the Ambarsariya Singer

Birthday girl Sona Mohapatra turns 43 today on June 17. Born in Odisha’s Cuttack, Sona has made her own name and fame in Bollywood music industry with her voice and sheer talent. The versatile and multi-talented playback singer has sung for movies, shows, concerts and albums, and successfully made her mark with her passion for music. From singing Satyamev Jayate to winning the heart of music-lovers with her tracks in Coke Studio, Sona has been one of the few singers who can turn any song into a melodious one.

On her 43rd birthday, here is a look at some of the best tracks by Sona, which can make you fall in love with her voice in a second.

1. Ambarsariya: One of the best-known songs of Bollywood, this Punjabi love ballad from the movie Fukrey proved to be Sona’s biggest commercial hit. With a cheeky vibe and variant moods, this song is a typical love song where a beloved is conversing to his lover with complaints and some love.

2. Bedardi Raja: This sensuous yet funny song from Delhi Belly has Sona singing with a guitar in her hand. Donning a retro look, Sona rocked this song with her rendition.

3. Naina: Fawad Khan and Sonam Kapoor starrer Khoobsurat has this track Naina sung by Sona Mohapatra, which can make anyone emotional about falling in love. Sona has justified this soothing track with her graceful voice.

4. Jiya Laage Na: With the music from her husband Ram Sampath, Sona Mohapatra’s splendid voice has made this song the USP of the movie Talaash. The music arrangement and upbeat drums make the music appealing.

5. Rupaiya: Sona Mohapatra has sung some powerful songs and rebellion songs for Satyamev Jayate, which can hit anyone. The song Rupaiya is one song that any daughter can relate to. Talking about girl empowerment, the song can give you goosebumps at times.

6. Aaja Ve: Composed by Ram Sampath, this song by Sona Mohapatra can make anyone dance to the beats of the song. This song works as an addiction for the lovers of Sona’s voice. The song also has an appearance by Rajkummar Rao.

7. Rangabati: Coke Studio India has given some of the best songs in the voice of Sona Mohapatra and one of such songs is Rangabatti. The popular and evergreen Odia track can compel you to dance as a free soul.

