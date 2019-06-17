Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Happy Birthday Sona Mohapatra: Famous Tracks Sung by the Ambarsariya Singer

On her 43rd birthday, here is a look at some of the best tracks by Sona Mohapatra, which can make you fall in love with her voice in a second.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 17, 2019, 4:11 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Happy Birthday Sona Mohapatra: Famous Tracks Sung by the Ambarsariya Singer
Image: Instagram/ Sona Mohapatra
Loading...

Birthday girl Sona Mohapatra turns 43 today on June 17. Born in Odisha’s Cuttack, Sona has made her own name and fame in Bollywood music industry with her voice and sheer talent. The versatile and multi-talented playback singer has sung for movies, shows, concerts and albums, and successfully made her mark with her passion for music. From singing Satyamev Jayate to winning the heart of music-lovers with her tracks in Coke Studio, Sona has been one of the few singers who can turn any song into a melodious one.

On her 43rd birthday, here is a look at some of the best tracks by Sona, which can make you fall in love with her voice in a second.

1. Ambarsariya: One of the best-known songs of Bollywood, this Punjabi love ballad from the movie Fukrey proved to be Sona’s biggest commercial hit. With a cheeky vibe and variant moods, this song is a typical love song where a beloved is conversing to his lover with complaints and some love.

2. Bedardi Raja: This sensuous yet funny song from Delhi Belly has Sona singing with a guitar in her hand. Donning a retro look, Sona rocked this song with her rendition.

3. Naina: Fawad Khan and Sonam Kapoor starrer Khoobsurat has this track Naina sung by Sona Mohapatra, which can make anyone emotional about falling in love. Sona has justified this soothing track with her graceful voice.

4. Jiya Laage Na: With the music from her husband Ram Sampath, Sona Mohapatra’s splendid voice has made this song the USP of the movie Talaash. The music arrangement and upbeat drums make the music appealing.

5. Rupaiya: Sona Mohapatra has sung some powerful songs and rebellion songs for Satyamev Jayate, which can hit anyone. The song Rupaiya is one song that any daughter can relate to. Talking about girl empowerment, the song can give you goosebumps at times.

6. Aaja Ve: Composed by Ram Sampath, this song by Sona Mohapatra can make anyone dance to the beats of the song. This song works as an addiction for the lovers of Sona’s voice. The song also has an appearance by Rajkummar Rao.

7. Rangabati: Coke Studio India has given some of the best songs in the voice of Sona Mohapatra and one of such songs is Rangabatti. The popular and evergreen Odia track can compel you to dance as a free soul.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram