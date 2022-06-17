Happy Birthday Sona Mohapatra: Singer’s Melodious Songs That Will Get You Grooving

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SONA MOHAPATRA: Starting her career with jingles like Tata Salt- Kal Ka Bharat Hai, Sona Mohapatra came to the limelight after repeatedly appearing as a lead singer and performer in Aamir Khan’s Satyamev Jayate. Even today, the soulful lyrics of her song O Ri Chiraiya give us goosebumps.

The singer made herself unforgettable after she sang Fukrey’s much-loved romantic song Ambarsariya in 2013. Belonging to Odisha’s Cuttack city, Sona has become one of the most talked-about singers. Not only because of her songs but also through her outspoken belief.

On the occasion of her 46th birthday, let’s dive deep into the melodious playlist of Sona Mohapatra:

Bedardi Raja

Released in 2011, Bedardi Raja became a cult favourite. Sona’s soothing voice fits perfectly with Amitabh Bhattacharya’s quirky lyrics. Played in the movie Delhi Belly, the song is alluring enough to sweep you off the floor. Ambarsariya

Played in the first sequel of the much-loved film Fukrey, Ambarsariya has made its own special place in everyone’s heart. The beautiful Punjabi lyrics were taken to another level when Sona gave her voice to this love ballad. Written by Munna Dhiman, Ambarsariya is truly a work of art. Bahara

Featuring Sonam Kapoor and Imran Khan, Bahara is sung by Shreya Ghoshal, Sona Mohapatra, and Vishal & Shekhar. Bahara, released in 2010, has made its own space in the list of much-loved romantic songs. The meaningful lyrics by Kumaar take you to another zone. Bekhauff

Seizing the microphone yet again, Sona rocked the stage when she performed Bekhauff in another segment of Satyamev Jayate. Written especially for the episode of combating rape, Bekhauff was composed by Ram Sampath, and lyrics were penned by Svati Chakravarty. Jiya Lage Na

Voiced by Sona and Ravindra Upadhyay, Jiya Lage Na was released in 2012 and is a much-loved song from Talaash. The beautiful lyrics by Javed Akhtar will keep you engrossed till the end.

