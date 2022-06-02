Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: 5 Dialogues from the Actress’ Movies that Live Rent-Free in Our Minds

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SONAKSHI SINHA: Sonakshi Sinha started her acting career with Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg in 2010. The film became a raging hit at the box office and was among the highest grosser of the year. Sonakshi instantly carved a special place for herself in the audience’s heart and tasted more success with the series of films that followed Dabangg. Sonakshi, like her father Shatrughan Sinha, has had her share of popular dialogues in films.

As she celebrates her birthday today, June 2, we take a recap of her career and list some of her most popular dialogues.

“Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab…Pyar se lagta hai.”

This had to be on the number one spot on our list. Sonakshi’s epic dialogue is really loved by fans and gained widespread popularity. The dialogue from her debut film Dabangg was from the scene where Salman Khan visits Sonakshi’s house to buy a clay pot and offers her money saying,

“Pyar se de rhe hain le lo, warna thappad maar kar bhi de sakte hain,” and there comes the iconic dialogue. “In award ki keemat sirf ek saal ki hoti hai … par duayein hamesha saath deti hai … is liye kehna chahungi, bus dua mein yaad rakhna.”

This dialogue is from the movie Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobara. Sonakshi was paired alongside Akshay Kumar and Imran Khan in this Milan Lutharia directorial.

The dialogue comes up in a scene where Sonakshi’s character receives an award for ‘Best new face’ in cinema. “Jab hamari dosti pe shaq hua to sikka uchhal kar dekh lena, agar chit giri to hamari dosti pakki……. or agar patt hua to…to sikka palat lena dost, akele me kaun dekhta hai.”

Again from the movie Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobara, this dialogue is from the scene where Imran Khan and Sonakshi are having a conversation under the sky full of stars. “Tu bhi andar se khokhli hai…mai bhi…shayad hum dono ko ek chance aur milna chaiye.”

The film is Noor. Sonakshi’s character. journalist Noor, is all of us. Fed up with her ‘not so serious’ work and boring personal life, she unearths some news that turns her life upside down and she decides to uncover the truth and comes in front of the camera rather than being behind it. “Apahij woh nahi jiska koi ang na ho … apahij woh hai joh apne ang ka istamaal na kare … doosron ki madad na karne wale haath apahij hai … zulm ko dekhkar mudne wali aankh apahij hai … maa baap ko chhodkar bhaagne wale paanv apahij hai.”

The dialogue is from the 2016 release Akira. Sonakshi in the titular role plays a self-reliant woman who travels to Mumbai for higher education. However, she becomes the inadvertent target of four corrupt officers. The story shows Sonkashi’s struggle of proving her innocence.

