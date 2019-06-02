Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: Dabangg Star Takes the Weekend Off to Celebrate Turning 32

Actress Sonakshi Sinha, who turns 32 today, has decided to take some time off to celebrate her birthday with her friends, and says she is looking forward to "just relax with no agenda". After completing her shoot on Friday for Mrighdeep Singh Lamba's next with rapper and debutant actor Badshah and Varun Sharma, Sonakshi left for her weekend plans."I have a solid birthday ritual -- take a little time off work and head out of the city with a few of my closest friends. The location may vary every year but the intention stands," Sonakshi said in a statement."Since I couldn't get too much time off this year, we've decided to spend the weekend at a farmhouse on the outskirts of Mumbai and just relax with no agenda. I'm really looking forward to enjoying with my friends before I come back to the grind," she added.Apart from Lamba's project, Sonakshi has Mission Mangal with Akshay Kumar, Dabangg 3 with Salman Khan and Bhuj: The Pride of India with Ajay Devgn lined up. The actress was last seen in a supporting role in Kalank, the Karan Johar production that failed at the box office.Talking about the film's box office fate, Sonakshi had said that she does not worry about the aspects of films that are out of her control. "Every film is important to me. I hope, wish and pray every film does well. It is bad luck that the last couple of films did not work out. But I don't lose hope, I always look forward to do my best," Sonakshi had said.With PTI and IANS inputs.