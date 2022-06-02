Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: Times Dabangg Girl Bowled Us Over With Her Spectacular Performance

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SONAKSHI SINHA: Sonakshi Sinha’s Bollywood career has been one roller coaster ride. While some of her movies left fans totally impressed, others were a disappointment both at the box office, as well as, in storylines. Sonakshi started her career in the Hindi film industry as a costume designer and has done styling for films Mera Dil Leke Deko (2005). She also walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week in 2008 and 2009 before making her acting debut in Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg (2010).

In 2020, Sonakshi became the only Indian female actor to enter the Rs 1,500 crore club in the decade, with hits like Dabangg, Mission Mangal, Rowdy Rathore and Son Of Sardaar.

She rightfully earned her spot as one of the top performers in Bollywood with her impeccable performances in movies. On her birthday today, here’s a look at Sonakshi’s most iconic roles:

Dabangg (2010)

Sonakshi’s debut movie earned massively at the box office. It broke records back in 2010 with a collection of over 14o crore net. Sonakshi (Rajjo) played the love interest of Salman Khan’s character Chulbul Pandey in the movie.

Not only did she enjoy the commercial success of the movie, but also bagged the Filmfare award for Best Debut Actress for it. Lootera (2013)

The Sonakshi Sinha and Ranveer Singh-starrer film is considered a cinematic gem. Sonakshi played the role of the zamindar’s daughter who falls in love with a man posing as an archaeologist, only to be revealed as a thief trying to steal an ancient idol.

Deemed one of Sonakshi’s best works, the movie was almost poetic and will be remembered for ages to come. Rowdy Rathore (2012)

The remake of the Telugu movie Vikramarkudu, the movie was about two men who look the same but are totally opposite in their character. The mix-up and character development of the second man who isn’t as self-righteous as the first is what the movie is all about.

Sonakshi plays the love interest Paro of Shiva, the con man version of Akshay Kumar’s double role. The movie was well-received by the audience and it also entered the 100-crore club. Sonakshi’s role added a flare of humour to the film that uplifted it above ordinary. Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty (2014)

Sonakshi Sinha played the role of Saiba Thapar, a confident woman whose unwavering love for a military man highlighted what women, who fall in love with soldiers, have to go through.

The fears, the confidence and the love have been showcased by Sonakshi in a really well-balanced way. Mission Mangal (2019)

Mission Mangal was the story of India’s first Mars mission and how it was carried out. The movie showcased the different backgrounds each member of the project came from and how they made it happen together.

Sonakshi played the role of Eka Gandhi whose innovative ideas made it possible to carry the rocket to Mars even though the fuel capacity of the rocket was lower than it was supposed to be. Sonakshi played the innovative, independent scientist Eka and contributed the movie’s commercial success. Notably, the film did a business of over Rs 200 crores at the box office.

