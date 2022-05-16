Happy Birthday Sonal Chauhan: Little-Known Facts About The Jannat Actress

Sonal Chauhan is a name who rose to fame with the blockbuster film Jannat. The actress made her Bollywood debut opposite Emraan Hashmi and managed to build a place in the hearts of the audience with her very first film. So why are we talking about Sonal today? It’s her birthday. She turns 35. And, the day is even more special as her debut Bollywood project completes 14 years of its release.

On Sonal Chauhan’s birthday, let’s take a look at some little-known facts about the actress:





Sonal belongs to a royal Rajput family. Her father is a police inspector.





Sonal started her career in modelling. In 2005, she won the title of Miss World Tourism which made her the first Indian to claim the title.





Before entering the film industry, Sonal appeared in the song Aap Ka Suroor from Himesh Reshammiya’s music album, released in 2006.





She floored everyone with her big screens debut with Jannat.





After her first Hindi film, Sonal turned to Telugu films and appeared in Rainbow. Next, she was also part of Shiva Rajkumar’s Cheluveye Ninne Nodalu.





In 2011, the actress made her comeback to Bollywood with Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap which starred Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. The film also featured Hema Malini, Sonu Sood, Prakash Raj, Charmme Kaur, and Raveena Tandon. Puri Jagannadh’s directorial received positive reviews from critics.





Many times, Sonal made headlines for her rumoured affair with Vijay Mallya’s son Siddharth Mallya. The two were often spotted together on many occasions.





Apart from Siddharth, Sonal’s name was also linked with Neil Nitin Mukesh after they both worked in a horror-thriller 3G.





Since 2014, Sonal has been actively working in the Telugu films and has made her name with films like Legend, Pandaga Chesko, Sher and so on.





Sonal will next be seen in Anil Ravipudi’s next comedy drama, F3 which also stars Mehreen Pirzada, Tamannaah, Varun Tej, and Daggubati Venkatesh. The film is slated to release on May 27.



We all wish Sonal Chauhan a happy and healthy birthday.

