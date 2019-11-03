Happy Birthday Sonali Kulkarni: From Dil Chahta Hai to Bharat, Here are 5 of Her Best Roles

Sonali Kulkarni is known for her versatile roles in Hindi, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil as well as English films. Born on November 3, the actress made her debut in cinema in the 1992 Kannada film Cheluvi. The actress is known for her roles in Dil Chahta Hai, Bharat, Singham, and Mission Kashmir, among others.

On Sonali's 45th birthday, here are five of her best roles in films.

Bharat: In the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer, Sonali essayed the role of Janaki Devi, mother of Salman Khan. The actress effortlessly played the role of mother to a young Bharat (Salman's role) in the film. Known for her versatile acting, Sonali's character was an important one in Bharat. In the film, she inspires and encourages her on-screen son to stick to his ideals and persevere in life. The actress was commendable in the role of a mother dealing with the hardships during Partition to bring her children to India.

Chaitra: The role of a mother played by Sonali Kulkarni in Marathi short film, Chaitra, directed by Kranti Kanade, got the actress a National Film Award - Special Mention (non-feature film).

The Good Road: Written and directed by Gyan Correa, this Gujarati film saw Sonali play the role of the mother of a seven-year-old boy who loses his way in the desert of Kutch. The film bagged the Best Gujarati film award in the 60th National Film Awards.

Dil Chahta Hai: Directed by Farhan Akhtar, Dil Chahta Hai starred Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni, Dimple Kapadia. In the film, Sonali essayed the role of Pooja, who is paired opposite Saif Ali Khan. Saif's parents in the film try to fix a match with Sonali. Though Saif falls in love at first sight with Sonali, he cannot muster enough courage because of his bitter past experiences. The film won the National Film Award in 2001 in the category of Best Feature Film in Hindi.

Doghi: The 1995 Marathi film which won three awards at the 43rd National Film Awards in 1995 saw Kulkarni play Krishna, a woman whose sister is sent to the city to earn a livelihood for the family as a prostitute following a failed marriage. When Krishna herself is about to get married (with the money sent by her sister), her sister is ostracised by society and her own family. Kulkarni, however, comes to know about it and makes her family realise and accept her into their folds.

