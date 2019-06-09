Happy Birthday Sonam Kapoor: From Working as Waitress to Becoming Bollywood's Undisputed Fashionista
As Sonam Kapoor turns 34 today, here’s a look at her lesser-known facts!
Image courtesy: Instagram/Sonam Kapoor
As Sonam Kapoor turns a year older, she has every reason to celebrate. Appreciated for roles in movies like Neerja and Raanjhanaa, the National award winner is known for being opinionated and outspoken. At Cannes 2019, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress slayed the Film festival with utmost elegance. Dressed in Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla couture, Sonam looked straight out of fairytale at the Chopard party hosted at Cannes Film Festival. So when it comes to style, nobody can beat the fashionista.
So as the diva turns 34 today, Here’s a look at her lesser-known facts:
1. Sonam started her Bollywood career as an assistant director. She assisted Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black. In fact, Sanjay was the one who convinced Sonam to give acting a try.
2. Even though Sonam comes from a star family, she had her own set of struggles with money. So to supplement her monthly income she used to work as a waitress while perusing theatre and arts from the United World College of South East Asia in Singapore.
4. We all know that Sonam is a fashionista, but not many people know that she is also an avid reader who loves to be politically aware.
5. Before her debut film Saawariya, Sonam Kapoor lost around 30 kilos to have that look for the movie.
6. Sonam Kapoor dumped her boyfriend since he had an issue with her weight.
7. Sonam Kapoor is obsessed with perfumes. Some of her favourite brands include Chanel, Jean-Paul Gaultier and Dior.
