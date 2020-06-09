Happy Birthday Sonam Kapoor: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora Share Wishes

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is celebrating her 35th birthday today. Apart from several fans, many close friends and family members wished the Neerja star on her special day.

The most lovable wish came from Sonam’s father Anil Kapoor, who shared a picture of his daughter and penned a heartfelt note along.

The doting dad wrote, “To a daughter like no other, the perfect partner to @anandahuja, a star on screen and an icon with an inimitable style. She's my confidant, my joy, my pride, the most generous hearted soul I know, (the only person I am shit scared of) & now a bona fide master chef! Happy Birthday, @sonamkapoor! I’m so happy that you’re here with all of us today! Love You, Always (sic)!”

Sonam’s husband, Anand Ahuja wished his better-half in an epic way. He juxtaposed faces of her close friends and cousins in one frame during the times of social distancing.

Younger sister and producer Rhea Kapoor shared a few glimpses of the décor for Sonam’s birthday at home. Sonam travelled from Delhi to Mumbai a day back to unite with her family after a period of over three months.

Rhea’s partner, Karan Boolani also shared a post to wish Sonam. “She crashed my first date with Rhea and never left. Love you, senior,” he wrote.

Sanjay Kapoor took to his Instagram stories to wish his niece.

Sonam’s Veere Di Wedding co-stars poured love for her on social media. Close friend Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture from Sonam’s wedding and wrote, “Veeres for life... happy birthday you brave girl @sonamkapoor (sic).”

Shikha Talsania uploaded a picture of Sonam on her Instagram story and wrote, “Happy Birthday.”

Swara Bhaskar, who also co-starred with Sonam in Ranjhanaa, shared a throwback from the film sets and wrote, “You are among the most wonderful, kind, generous people I know! And the sassiest and funniest! Stay blessed and spread your light! I’ve learnt so much from you, about being a better, more decent, more generous colleague and friend. I love uuuuuu (sic)!”

Renowned fashion designer and Sonam’s close friend, Masaba Gupta also shared a post on her Instagram account.

She wrote, “To many more random 7am conversations & always saying it like it is! Love you, Miss you! Happy birthday @sonamkapoor (sic).”

Here are some other wishes:

