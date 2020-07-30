Happy Birthday Sonu Nigam: 5 All-time Hit Songs by the Versatile Singer

Sonu Nigam turns a year older on July 30. The Faridabad born singer and music composer has sung songs in several languages including Hindi, English, Bengali, Odia, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Nepali, Maithili and Malayalam. Sonu is widely regarded as the "Lord of Chords" and is considered as one of the best singers in Bollywood. He also has given his voice to several tracks of Indian pop albums. Sonu is the recipient of several accolades including one National Award and two Filmfare Awards.

On the occasion of Sonu’s 47th birthday, here’s looking at some of his best songs of all-time:

Kal Ho Na Ho - Kal Ho Na Ho (2003)

Sonu sang this memorable track for Shah Rukh Khan in Kal Ho Na Ho. The music composition was courtesy Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The song won Sonu his first National award.

Tanhayee - Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

In this one, Sonu brings out the pain of separation from a loved one. Featuring Aamir Khan and Preity Zinta, the song became quite popular after the release of the film.

Sandese Aate Hain – Border (1997)

Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathod's track is unforgettable. Javed Akhtar’s heartwarming lyrics add a high emotional value to it. This song remains an all-time favourite for Nigam's fans.

Saathiya – Saathiya (2002)

Sonu Nigam’s vocals to AR Rahman’s music makes this track one of the most treasured love ballads ever. AR Rahman was also the person behind the Tamil original - Pachai Nirame, and Sonu outshined with this romantic number in the Hindi version.

Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin – Agneepath (2012)

This soulful number composed by Ajay-Atul remains one of the best picks in Sonu Nigam’s hit list. Sonu’s son, Nevaan Nigam has also crooned one of the versions and has won hearts at live performances.