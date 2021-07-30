Happy Birthday Sonu Nigam: 5 Melodies Sung by the Versatile Singer

Sonu Nigam celebrates his birthday on July 30. Widely regarded as the "Lord of Chords", he started his musical journey at the age of four. He would accompany his father to stage shows and became popular for singing Mohammed Rafi classics. In his nearly 30-year-long career, the Faridabad born singer and music composer has sung numerous songs in several languages apart from Hindi. Sonu was the No. 1 artist on the US Billboard Uncharted charts in September and October 2013, Sonu is also the recipient of many prestigious accolades including a National Award and two Filmfare Awards. On the occasion of Sonu’s birthday, let’s revisit some of his best songs:

1. Sandese Aate Hain – Border (1997)

Sonu and Roop Kumar Rathod together sang this song for Anu Malik’s composition. Javed Akhtar’s lyrics added a sentimental value to this track. An all-time favourite for those at the border, the song catapulted Sonu to fame and became an anthem for the entire nation.

2. Saathiya – Saathiya (2002)

Sonu filled the shoes of the mighty Hariharan to render the Hindi version of the Tamil original Pachai Nirame from the film Alaipayuthey. He lent his voice to AR Rahman’s music and made it one of the most treasured love ballads of all time.

3. Tanhayee - Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

This heartbreak anthem with a brooding Aamir Khan in the forefront went on to become a cult over the years. Accompanied by Ehsaan Noorani's bass riff, Sonu’s voice evokes the feeling of pain of separation from a loved one. This one is a standout for Sonu's stellar vocals and music aficionados can listen to it on loop.

4. Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin – Agneepath (2012)

This soulful number was no less than Sonu’s rebirth. He made a comeback with Ajay-Atul's composition and proved no one emotes in melody better than him. This remains one of the top picks in Sonu’s hit list.

5. Kal Ho Na Ho - Kal Ho Na Ho (2003)

This track needs no introduction. Sonu channelled his inner wisdom for Shah Rukh Khan in this chartbuster. His soulful voice with the music composition from Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy made the title track a memorable one.

Sonu Nigam won his first National award for the song.

