Happy Birthday Sonu Nigam: The Voice That Still Rules The Heart After 3 Decades of Singing

Sonu Nigam is arguably one of the most versatile singers in his generation. Nigam began his career by singing covers of Mohammad Rafi songs. Nigam has shown versatility right from his initial songs like Yeh Dil Deewana to O Saathi Mere and Mana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi.

The singer, who has an iconic body of work, has also sung many songs in other languages including Oriya, Tamil, Assamese, Punjabi, Bengali, Malayalam, Marathi, Telugu and Nepali.

Born in 1973 to Agam Kumar Nigam and Shobha Agam Kumar Nigam in the city of Faridabad, the Kal Ho Naa Ho hitmaker began his singing career at the age of four when he joined his father on stage to sing Rafi's Kya hua tera wada. Since then, Nigam accompanied his father on his singing appearances at weddings and parties. He moved to Mumbai with his father to begin his Bollywood singing career at the age of 18. He was trained by Hindustani classical singer Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan.

As the singer turns 46 today, we're taking a look back at some of his greatest songs. Did your favourite tune make our list? Check out:

