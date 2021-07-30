Happy Birthday Sonu Sood: A Look at His Humanitarian Works

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has emerged as a true real-life hero amid the Covid-19 crisis. When the world was facing the deadly virus, the actor extended his help to the needy section of society. He not only arranged transportation for lakhs of migrants and stranded students to help them reach their homes amidst the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic but also provided financial assistance to many.

The actor has gone out of the way to help everyone to the best of his capabilities. While people can’t get enough of his good deeds he was also conferred with one of the most prestigious awards the SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

As Sonu turns a year older today on July 30, here are some of his humanitarian works:

1. Free medical camps across the country

Last year, Sonu celebrated his birthday in quite a unique and special way. He set up free-of-cost medical camps across the country to treat and offer medical advice to over 50,000 people.

2. Transportation for inter-state migrants during COVID lockdown

While the Covid-19 crisis shook the lives and livelihoods of migrants, Sonu arranged transportation for lakhs of migrants to send them back to their native places. He arranged buses and trains up to the farthest corners of Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Assam. He also launched a COVID helpline to help the interstate migrant workers struggling to go back home.

3. Pravasi Rojgar app for unemployed migrants

Sonu also launched a Pravasi Rojgar app to help interstate unemployed migrants with suitable employment opportunities. The app connects job providers with job seekers and over 450 employers have come on board. The initiative also aims to make the individuals more competitive for the industries.

4. Opened the doors of his hotel in Juhu for health workers

The frontline Covid warriors like doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers were facing several challenges to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the actor tried to ease their struggle a bit by offering them a stay at his hotel located in Mumbai’s Juhu. He also donated over 25,000 face shields and PPE kits to these workers.

5. Airlift Indian students stuck in Kyrgyzstan

As soon as Sonu got to know about a group of Indian students stuck in Kyrgyzstan, he arranged a chartered flight to airlift them and bring them home safely.

Apart from these, he also distributed, thousands of smartphones to underprivileged kids whose study was hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic. Last year in April, Sonu launched an initiative called Shakti Annadanam, to provide more than 1,50,000 meals daily to the underprivileged in Mumbai.

