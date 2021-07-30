Happy Birthday Sonu Sood: Most Memorable Performances By the Actor

Sonu Sood, who works as an actor, film producer, model as well as philanthropist, turns 48 today. Sood is a well-known name in India’s households after his goodwill work during the Covid-19 pandemic. Born in 1973, the actor is hailed as a real-life as well as reel-life hero, following his humanitarian activities which won millions of hearts all over the country. Despite playing negative roles in most of his films, he is hailed as the Good Samaritan online, often approached with requests from netizens. In addition to winning awards for his acting, he has won accolades for his goodwill work including SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in 2020.

Let’s take a look at his celebrated acting career throughout the years:

• Aashiq Banaya Aapne (2005): Directed by Aditya Bhatt, it is a Hindi romantic thriller starring Emraan Hashmi, Tanushree Dutta and Sonu Sood in a love triangle. Sood caught the public’s eye after his performance as Karan Oberoi in the film.

• Jodhaa Akbar (2008): The epic historical romantic drama was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, starring Hritik Roshan and Aishwarya Rrai Bachchan in lead roles while Sonu Sood, Ila Arun and Kulbhushan Kharbanda were in supporting roles. Sood played the role of Rajkumar Sujamal, Jodhaa’s cousin and was widely appreciated for his portrayal.

• Arundhati (2009): Directed by Kodi Ramakrishna, it is a Telugu-language horror fantasy film with Anushka Shetty in the lead role and Sonu Sood, Arjan Bajwa, Manorama, and Sayaji Shinde as well. Sood was awarded the Andhra Pradesh State Nandi Award for Best Villain and the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor-Telugu for his role of Pashupathi in the film.

• Dabangg (2010): Directed by Abhinav Singh Kashyap, it is an action-comedy film starring Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles while Sonu Sood is the antagonist, Chedhi Singh. He won the Apsara Award for Best Actor in Negative Role and the IIFA Award for Best Performance in a Negative Role for his performance.

• Julayi (2012): Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, it is a Telugu action comedy film starring Allu Arjun, Ileana D’cruz, Sonu Sood and Ranjendra Prasad. Sood played the role of Bittu for which he bagged the SIIMA Award for Best Actor in Negative Role.

