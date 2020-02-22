Happy Birthday Sooraj Barjatya: 5 Memorable Movies from the Bollywood Filmmaker

Director-Producer Sooraj Barjatya turns a year older on February 22. The filmmaker has shaped some of the most quintessential family wholesome entertainers made in the history of Hindi cinema. The desi family dramas produced by Rajshri Productions are a complete family show. Barjatya debuted in Bollywood with the 1989 romantic drama, Maine Pyar Kiya, centered on the nuances of friendship turning into love. He further went on to make successful and critically acclaimed blockbusters that families enjoy watching till this date.

On his birthday, let’s have a look at some of his most "fondly-remembered films”.

Maine Pyar Kiya

This 1989 film went on to become a successful hit and one of Indian cinema's biggest grossers. The musical teenage romance, marked newcomer Bhagyashree’s arrival in Bollywood and expedited Salman Khan’s film career moving from success to success.

The Rajshri blockbuster won six Filmfare Awards including Best Film and Salman Khan got the Best Male Debut of the Year award.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun

The 1994 romantic drama starring Madhuri Dixit alongside Salman celebrated the Indian wedding traditions and the relationship between the couple’s families.

It became one of the most commercially successful Bollywood films worldwide and secured a National Award for the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and also won eight Filmfare Awards.

Hum Saath-Saath Hain

Barjatya’s 1999 multi-starrer directorial was a commercially and critically successful film. Starring Salman, Saif Ali Khan, Mohnish Bahl, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Karisma Kapoor in key roles, the movie established family values and relationship ethics.

Vivah

Starring the then hit Bollywood pair Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao in the leads, Barjatya’s 2006 film about nuptial intricacies turned out to be an unexpected success. Vivah conveyed two individuals’ journey from engagement to marriage with subtlety. The film marked Shahid’s fourth project alongside Amrita and affirmed his place in Bollywood as the leading hero.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo







The Salman Khan-Sonam Kapoor starrer became one of the highest-grossing films of 2015. It marked the fourth collaboration between Sooraj and Salman. The film was about a stern prince who was replaced by his doppelganger just before his coronation and what follows thereafter.

