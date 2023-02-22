Happy Birthday Sooraj Barjatya: Why Filmmaker Rejected Salman Khan Initially for Maine Pyar Kiya?

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SOORAJ BARJATYA: Indian filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya turns a year older today. In his career spanning over three decades, he has delivered several hits, most of which revolve around family love and Indian culture. Therefore, the name of his banner Rajshri Productions stands synonymous with family drama. Barjatya and Salman Khan’s collaboration needs no introduction as majority of his blockbusters were headlined by the superstar.

1989 also marked the debut year for Barjatya, Salman, and actress Bhagyashree, who ventured into the Hindi film industry with Maine Pyar Kiya. But did you know that Salman wasn’t Barjatya’s first choice for playing the role of Prem in Maine Pyar Kiya?

Maine Pyar Kiya was truly a milestone in Barjatya’s career as a director and for Salman as an actor. But before the movie went on the floors, there were a lot of speculation about the lead star. Even though Salman had given a screen test, Barjatya wasn’t considering the actor because he “looked very small.”

According to Hindustan Times, a slew of new actors of that time like Vindu Dara Singh, Deepak Tijori, and Piyush Mishra were also considered for the role, even before Salman signed the film.

After he was rejected by the director in the first screen test, Salman was “finalised” by Barjatya in his next audition. Hindustan Times quoted Barjatya as saying, “When he first came to my office, I remember he was sitting at the reception and he looked very small. It (was) the second audition that we liked and we finalised him.”

In a post for Humans Of Bombay, Sooraj Barjatya revealed that “no actor wanted to work” with him in Maine Pyar Kiya because Rajshri was “suffering financially.” He said: “At 21, I began writing Maine Pyar Kiya. But let me tell you a fun fact–the first script got rejected and it took me two years to write a new one!

But the journey was daunting–at Rajshri, our production house, our last few films were a flop and we were suffering financially. No actor wanted to work with us. And then one day, I met a young man who we’d rejected after his first screen test. But there was something about him. So, five months later, we got him on board. That man was Salman Khan."

Not many are aware that Barjatya again had to say no to Salman during the making of his recent release Uunchai. It happened when Barjatya was telling Salman about his film and the actor replied, “I can do this film.” But, Barjatya, who intended to break the stereotype about collaborating with Salman in every film, immediately said no to the Sultan actor. He revealed this during the trailer launch of Uunchai last year.

