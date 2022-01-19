Happy Birthday Sreerama Chandra: Recent TV Shows, Movies of the Indian Idol 5 Winner

Happy Birthday Sreerama Chandra: Sreerama Chandra, a well-known Indian Bollywood and Tollywood singer from Hyderabad, began his career in the Telugu film industry as a playback singer. He has competed in a variety of competitions throughout his career. Sreerama gained immense popularity and recognition after winning Indian Idol 5. He has sung around 2000 songs in a variety of languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, Gujarati, Singhalese, Kannada, and English. He has also appeared in a couple of films. Today, the singer-cum-actor is celebrating his birthday. On this occasion, let’s take a look at some of his recent appearances in shows, and movies.

Relieve magical moment of Indian Idol 5 winner:

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu

Sreeram Chandra entered the house of Bigg Boss 5 Telugu last year. His appearance on the show was well-received by the audience. Nagaarjuna, the show’s host, praised him for his captaincy duties. Sonu Sood, Shankar Mahadevan, Syamala Devi Garu, Bharti Singh, Shaan, Payal Rajput, and IPS VC Sajjanar Sir were among the celebrities who backed him up. He ended up being named the 2nd runner-up of the show.

MMOF

Sreerama Chandra has also featured in a couple of movies in his career. Last year, he played a negative role in the Telugu film MMOF. The film, directed by Yen S. See, also starred Sai Akshata and Aryu in major roles. In the film, Sreerama portrays an NRI brat who returns to his hometown Hyderabad. It was his first time playing a negative role.

Live Performance on ETV Telugu

This event was organised by ETV Telugu in October 2021, and the singer gave a flawless performance, showcasing his incredible vocal range and stage presence. With his version of the iconic movie Baahubali’s song Dandalayya, he captivated his audience and dazzled everyone with his performance.

Indian Idol Telugu

From winning the fifth season of Indian Idol, to getting an opportunity to host the Telugu version of the show, Sreerama Chandra will soon be seen in a new role. Auditions for Indian Idol Telugu are currently underway. The date of the television premiere will be announced soon.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.