Happy Birthday SS Rajamouli: 5 Memorable Big-screen Outings by the Filmmaker Apart from Baahubali

One of the most celebrated filmmakers in the country, SS Rajamouli turns a year older today. The director is also a screenwriter, film producer and stunt choreographer. With his above par flair, the visionary has put a new set of standards in filmmaking in the last decade. For his most acclaimed and widely recognised work - the Baahubali franchise, he committed nearly uninterrupted fours years of his life at the peak of his career - rather rare in the film industry.

He is one of the first artists from Tollywood to bring international recognition from places like Africa to Telugu industry with his work. Known for his knack in high fantasy action ventures, he is regarded as one of the few directors in the country capable of making aesthetically appealing films that go on to mint huge money. On the occasion of Rajamouli’s 46th birthday today, let’s look at some of his remarkable works apart from Baahubali:

Sye

Starring Nithiin and Genelia D’souza, this sports film was one of the earlier works of Rajamouli. Regarded as one of the best sports dramas made in the history of Telugu films, Sye has a rugby union backdrop. The film was Rajamouli’s third successful venture till then and made big money. The film was remade into several regional languages.

Chatrapathi

Long before Baahubali, Rajamouli teamed with Prabhas for a great success. The film was a big hit giving Prabhas’ career a significant thrust. The action film was dubbed in many languages and has been remade by many filmmakers. Chatrapathi got many nominations in Filmfare South that year.

Magadheera

One of the ground-breaking successes of the time. The romantic action film starring Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal was released in 2009. The film has a time travel backdrop but again a visual delight. This was the earliest steps of the filmmaker into creating period films.

The film emerged as the biggest box office blockbuster of the year. The director always ranks high when it comes to special effects. Magadheera got several awards including National Award for Best Special Effects.

Eega

This film was a landmark in Rajamouli and the main cast members’ career. Touted as a fantasy drama, the film tells the tale of revenge like never seen before. Although the plot of reincarnation could seem like a wafer-thin storyline, the film’s protagonist is played by a carefully curated housefly. How Rajamouli weaved the most outstanding effects to give fly emotions is yet to be unfolded. The film also put Sudeep, who played the villain, on the map. It is one of his best works to date.

Vikramarkudu

This cop drama cast Ravi Teja in dual roles. Again Rajamouli’s works cannot be judged by their genres or plots, it is a visual treat must for a watch. With Vikramarkudu,Rajamouli brought his career-best performance from Ravi Teja, who played a duty-abiding uptight police officer. The film also had Anushka Shetty as the leading lady. Ravi Teja telling his senior who he wants to die is a scene that will be remembered by the audiences for many years to come.