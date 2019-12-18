Happy Birthday Steven Spielberg: Films by Ace Hollywood Director One Must Watch

One of the pioneers of New Hollywood era and one of the industry's most popular directors, Steven Spielberg was born on December 18, 1946. The director, who became a household name with the 1975 cult thriller classic Jaws, went on to make memorable films such as the 1981 film Raiders of the Lost Ark, the 1982 cult classic ET, the Extra-Terrestrial and 1993's Jurassic Park.

One of America's most successful filmmakers, both commercially and critically, he has been nominated for seven Academy Awards for the category of Best Director, winning two of them, for Schindler's List and Saving Private Ryan, respectively.

On the director's birthday, here's looking at five of his most well-known films one must watch:

Jaws (1975)

The film, about a mammoth man-eating great white shark, attacking beachgoers at a summer resort town is considered to be a cult classic. The film traces police chief Martin Brody (Roy Scheider) as he tries to hunt it with the help of a marine biologist played by Richard Dreyfuss and a professional shark hunter, played by Robert Shaw.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

The Spielberg directorial, which is the first installment in the Indiana Jones franchise, sees Harrison Ford as archaeologist Indiana Jones, battling a group of Nazis who are in search of the Ark of the Covenant.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

The cult classic is about a young boy who befriends an extraterrestrial ET, who is stranded on Earth. The youngster and his siblings help the alien return to his home planet, while trying to keep his existence a mystery from the government.

The Color Purple (1985)

Based on Alice Walker's Pulitzer-Prize winning novel, the film narrates the story of a young African-Amercian girl, Celie Harris and shows the problems of the African American women who faced during the early 20th century.

Schindler's List (1993)

The historical period drama is based on the novel Schindler's Ark by Thomas Keneally. The film follows the journey of Oskar Schindler, a Sudeten German businessman, who saved more than a thousand mostly Polish-Jewish refugees from the Holocaust.

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

The war film, set during the invasion of Normandy in World War II, is well known for its portrayal of the graphic nature of war. The film follows United States Army Rangers Captain John H. Miller, played by Tom Hanks, and his squad as they search for Private First Class James Francis Ryan, played by Matt Damon, who is the last surviving brother of three servicemen killed in action.

