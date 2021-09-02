Happy Birthday, Sudeep Kiccha: From Makkhi to Dabangg 3, Top 5 Villainous Roles of the Actor

The many shades of actor Sudeep Kiccha aren’t just limited to his roles on screen but expand to other things involved in the process of film making. Sudeep, who started off his acting career with the 1997 Kannada film Thayavva, ventured in direction with his 2006 release My Autograph, which incidentally was written by him. He also lent his voice as a singer and dubbing artist for many projects. However, acting remains his first love.

Sudeep has featured in numerous successful films across different genres and languages in his career spanning over two decades. While he has featured in both positive and negative shade characters, it’s his portrayal of villainous roles that always have attracted special love from the audience. As Sudeep turns 50 today, we take a look at his career and list some of his most popular villainous characters on screen.

The Villian

In the 2018 release Kannada film The Villian, Sudeep played the role of international don, Ravana. The film was an interesting adaptation and modern-day analogy of the character of Rama and Ravana. Sudeep’s estranged brother Ramu comes to unite him with his mother to fulfil her last wish. Helming the project was director Prem.

Dabangg 3

In the third instalment of Salman Khan’s superhit Dabangg franchise, Sudeep played the character of the antagonist Bali. The film was packed with action sequences and ended with a climax confrontation between Salman and Sudeep.

Puli

In director Chimbu Devan’s 2015 Tamil period fantasy film Puli, Sudeep played the role of Vedhalapuram’s Commander-in-chief Thalapathy Jalatharangan, who wants to dethrone and kill the queen Yavanarani. The film starred Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role

Makkhi

The center of this 2018 Hindi film, which was made in Kannada, was the love story of a couple — Jani and Bindu. Sudeep, who played a powerful billionaire in the film, gets attracted to the girl Bindu but realizes that she loves Jani and not him. Angered by this, Sudeep kills Jani. However, Jani takes rebirth as a fly to take revenge.

Vaale

Director S Mahendra’s Vaale featured Sudeep in double role of twin brothers — Shiva and Deva. While Shiva was the protagonist in the film, Deva is the possessive bad guy who is ready to go to the extent of even hurting his brother to woo his love.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here