Happy Birthday Sudesh Bhosale: 5 Songs of the Legendary Singer That You Must Include in Your Playlist

Sudesh Bhosale makes it to the list of one of the most prominent playback singers living today. He has also tried his hand as a dubbing artist. Over the years, he has given us some legendary songs from movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Hum, Darr, Baghban, Aankhen, Agneepath, and others. In the year, 1988 when the movie Zalzala was released, Sudhesh Bhosle got his big break. Since then he hasn’t looked back and only thrived to work harder to keep entertaining his fans.

In his musical career, to date, Sudesh Bhosale has sung for Amitabh Bachchan more than anyone. It is believed that he can mimic the actor very well. Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, Sudesh Bhosle has also done mimicry of Anil Kapoor and Sanjeev Kumar. In fact, many are unaware that when Sanjeev Kumar unexpectedly passed away, it was Sudesh Bhosle who imitated him for his incomplete film Professor ki Padosan.

Below is a playlist of some of the most famous songs of Sudesh Bhosle which one should include in their playlist.

Shava Shava (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham)

Shava Shava from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is one of the iconic songs that is played in most Indian functions. Sung by Amitabh Bachchan, Aadesh Shrivastava, Sudesh Bhosale, Sunidhi Chauhan, Alka Yagnik, and Udit Narayan, Shava Shava will make you want to hit the dance floor right away. Na na na re (Mrityudaata)

Na na na re, released in 1997, was sung by Daler Mehndi and Sudesh Bhosale. Even today, this song is considered one of the hits in Punjab. The melodious track from Mrityudaata features Amitabh Bachchan. Jumma Chumma De De (Hum)

When it comes to Bollywood songs, Jumma Chumma De De is considered one of the iconic tracks. Not only the 90s kids but even today’s generation also vibe to this song. Sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy and Sudesh Bhosale, Jumma Chumma De De comes under the top 3 best songs of Amitabh Bachchan’s career to date. Ang Se Ang Lagana (Darr)

No Holi party is complete without song Ang Se Ang Lagana from the movie Darr. This song describes the vibrant colours and features Shah Rukh Khan, Anupam Kher, Sunny Deol, and Juhi Chawla. Tere Dware Pe Aai Baraat (Vivah)

Tere Dware Pe Aai Baraat from Vivah features the on-screen Jodi of Amrita Rao and Shahid Kapoor. The song sung by Ravindra Jain and Sudesh Bhonsle is played during the wedding procession.

