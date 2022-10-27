Happy Birthday Sudesh Lehri: 8 Lesser-known Facts About The Kapil Sharma Show Fame Comedian

Sudesh Lehri turns 54 today. He rose to fame with Great India Laughter Challenge and later his chemistry with Krushna Abhishek in Comedy Circus won everyone’s hearts. He has also appeared in several Bollywood films including Ready, Total Dhamaal, Great Grand Masti and more. He is also known for cracking funny one-liners and has been seen on shows like Comedy Nights Bachao, Comedy Nights Live, The Kapil Sharma Show and others worth watching.

With his amazing comedy skills, he has the ability to bring a smile to the faces of his audience every time he performs. On the occasion of his birthday, we have compiled a list of some lesser-known facts about his life.

Sudesh Lehri enjoys travelling and exploring different places. Despite his busy work schedule, he takes out time and travels extensively. Lehri idolizes Bollywood stars such as Salman Khan, Govinda, Johny Lever, and the late iconic actress Sridevi. Sudesh Lehri received the Punjabi Best Music Comedy Album Award in 2015 for ‘Lehri Saab’ along with top-tier comedian Bharti Singh. You’ll be surprised to learn that the most famous actor, stand-up comedian Krushna Abhishek admires and refers to him as his mentor. Sudesh Lehri had a tough childhood as he worked in a teashop after school. His father was a goldsmith. Lehri made his Tamil debut in 2007 with the film Wagah, in which he co-starred with Vikram Prabhu and Ranya Rao. He appeared on the TV show Comedy Circus alongside Krushna Abhishek. They won three seasons and were popularly called as Krushna-Sudesh. He became well-known for his roles in films such as Munna Michael, Great Grand Masti, Jai Ho, Ready, Naughty, Panjabi, Simran, Akhiyaan Udeekdian, Wagah, and others.

