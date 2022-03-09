Happy Birthday Suga: Five Songs By The Rapper That Should Be On Your Playlist

South Korean rapper and music producer Suga, aka Min Yoongi is a renowned member of Grammy-nominated band BTS. The 29-year-old artist also pursues his solo music career under the stage name Agust D, which is Suga spelled backward and Town Daegu, which is his birthplace. Suga has also collaborated with artists like Juice WRLD, IU, Max Schneider. As Agust D, the artist has released two albums. The latest album ‘D-2’ was released in 2020.

ALSO READ: On South Korean Rapper Suga’s Birthday, His Photos With Fellow BTS Members

Let us take a look at the top songs of Suga aka Agust D

Daechwita

Agust D surprised his fans with this fusion rap of both Korean and hip-hop beats. The song has a reflection of Korean traditions, both in lyrics and in musical form, using pansori storytelling and Kkwaenggwari percussions. Daechwita is the Korean term to describe the music that is played during the ceremonial walk of the King. Agust D channels his rebel King persona in the music video of this song which also features a guest appearance of fellow BTS members Jin and Jungkook.

Advertisement

Dear My Friend

Another notable song from D-2 is Dear My Friend. Suga raps his BTS song Trivia: Seesaw alongside Korean artist Kim Jong Wan of NELL, who he has described as one of his idols growing up, and who also collaborated with RM. The song features a unique piano approach as the song falls into a heavy rehashing of a painful storyline. The song is about Suga’s childhood friend who ended up in prison.

Burn It

This song from the album D-2 talks about mental health and raging anger. The song discusses conflict with your past self as life changes over time. Suga talks about the urge to “burn” their old self and old insecurities and bad memories in order to see what changed in their present self, or how much they have achieved over time.

Tony Montana

From his 2016 eponymous album, Tony Montana is inspired by Al Pacino’s character in his notable Hollywood film Scarface. Just like the successful gangster, Agust D draws parallels between himself and Montana due to his own newfound wealth as an idol, followed by everyone blaming his success for their failure. The song features the quintessential swagger and dissing attitude like most of the hip-hop music.

Girl of My Dreams

Suga collaborated with the late American rapper Juice WRLD for this song from the album Fighting Demons which was posthumously released. The rappers take turns rapping about their love and affection for their significant others, touching on the deepest feelings in their respective relationships.

Wishing Suga a happy birthday!

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.