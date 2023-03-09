Happy Birthday Suga: From Woodcarvings To Long Locks, 7 Best Photos From The BTS Star

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SUGA: Min Yoongi, better known by his stage name Suga, a member of the global sensation BTS, has gained worldwide recognition for his exceptional talent and contributions to the music industry. In honour of his special day, here is a compilation of snaps of some of the best moments captured on Suga’s official Instagram account.

From his iconic fashion sense to the behind-the-scenes snapshots of his life away from the limelight, these photos offer a glimpse into the multifaceted personality of this K-pop superstar. As fans gear up to celebrate Yoongi’s 30th birthday, these photos serve as a reminder of the rapper’s dedication to his craft and his passion for connecting with his fans through social media.

The Cherry Hair From Photo-Folio

For the concept of the Me, Myself & Suga photo folio, the rapper was focusing on the moment he feels he can be wholly himself. He shared a set of snaps from the photoshoot where Yoongi dropped the perfect shots of himself in cherry hair. The sunkissed photos gave the perfect vibes of the world-famous star was letting his fans know he feels no one other than himself as Min Yoongi when he is out there on his own, doing what he enjoys the most: camping.

The Shirtless Artistic Photoshoot

Remember when Min Yoongi gave no heads-up to the members of the ARMY and broke the internet with his shirtless artistic photoshoot? The rapper was seen posing shirtless, in the themes of red and blue. It was the moment that fans decided to let their favourite artist know that while they love him they were bringing back the iconic hashtag “I will sue you Min Yoongi.”

The Long Locks Debut

2022 was the year Suga decided to break the internet multiple times and take fans on a rollercoaster ride. Lo and behold the time the rapper debuted his long locks and decided to give the ARMYs a hard time. Just with one set of snaps, the BTS star showed that he can make the entire fandom collectively lose their mind.

Suga NBA Jersey

Every member of the ARMY knows about Yoongi’s love for basketball. In a dream come true moment for the rapper, he shared a snap of himself showing off a custom Golden State Warriors Jersey. He was later seen living his best life at the Golden State Warriors against the Washington Wizards game. As part of the trip, Suga met several basketball stars including Golden State Warriors Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry.

Behind The Scenes Of Woodcarving

Everyone stans a multitalented king! Suga showed off that beyond his versatility as a performer and producer, he is also great at trying out new things. Fans knew that he is a great cook but he also showed off that he is amazing at woodcarving.

His Love For Holly

Fellow BTS member Park Jimin once shared that Yoongi is soft for his fur baby Holly. Fans were able to see a glimpse of it when he shared a set of snaps of the cuddly dog on his Instagram. Captioning it, “Jelly”, Yoongi showed just who has him wrapped around their paws.

Agust D Comeback

No one was prepared for Agust D to make a comeback with his mixtape D-2. But what was even more surprising was the music video for Daechwita. Yoongi played the dual role of an evil king and a common man rising through the ranks to overthrow the king. Let’s just say his evil alter-ego turned a lot of heads when it made its Instagram debut.

When there is an Instagram feed as diverse as the BTS star’s, it is hard not to marvel at his stunning photos.

