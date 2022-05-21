Happy Birthday Sujoy Ghosh: Jhankar Beats to Kahaani and Badla, Top Movies of the Filmmaker

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SUJOY GHOSH: Sujoy Ghosh, the national award-winning director, turns 56 today. He is popular for his direction and screenplays. Sujoy Ghosh made his film debut in 2003 with Jhankar Beats. The film was a commercial success. Following the success of Jhankar Beats, he went on to direct films such as Home Delivery, Aladin, and Nobel Chor.

Sujoy Ghosh’s Kahaani and Kahaani 2 were masterpieces. Through this film series, he gained enormous popularity. In addition, he received a national award for Kahaani. The director made a comeback in 2019 with the revenge drama Badla, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu.

On his birthday, here is a list of his best movies that you should not miss:

Jhankaar Beats (2003)

This film is based on love, friendship, and music and stars Sanjay Suri, Rahul Bose, Juhi Chawla, and many more. It received a lot of praise over the years and also became one of the best modern tributes to veteran music director RD Burman. Aladin (2009)

This film by Sujoy Ghosh was a Hindi remake of the Disney fairytale film Aladin. Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Ritesh Deshmukh, and Jacqueline Fernandez starred in this film. The audience praised the film’s music tracks and cinematic shots. Kahaani (2012)

Sujoy Ghosh’s Kahaani will be remembered as one of the greatest mystery-thrillers of all time. The story was based on a pregnant woman who is relentless in her search for her missing husband on the streets of Kolkata. The acting of Vidya Balan and the direction of Sujoy Ghosh were both praised in this film. Besides, this thriller won seven awards, including the National Film Award for Best Screenplay. Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh (2016)

Sujoy collaborated with Vidya Balan again for Kahaani 2. However, unlike Kahaani, this sequel was a bit unvarnished. It was also a murder mystery film that stimulated people’s interest but didn’t keep it for long. Nevertheless, it is now considered one of the best Sujoy Ghosh movies. Badla (2019)

Sujoy’s revenge drama Badla will be among his best. It was an Indian adaptation of the Spanish thriller The Invisible Guest. The film, which stars Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, is about a young entrepreneur who is locked in a hotel room with the body of her dead lover and hires a prestigious lawyer to defend her.

