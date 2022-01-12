Happy Birthday Sukumar: Devi Sri Prasad Composes a Special Song For His Friend

Director Sukumar turned a year old on January 11. Many of the ace filmmaker’s industry friends and fans took to social media to wish him on his birthday. On the occasion, Devi Sri Prasad wished him in a special way. The music composer along with his team prepared a birthday song for Sukumar.

HAPPIEST MUSICAL BDAY to Dearest Darlingeyyyy SUKU BHAI@aryasukku 🎂❤️🎂❤️🎂Here is a Special Video with Love to our SENSATIONAL SUKU DARLING… from my Whole Team😍🎶#HBDSukumar https://t.co/Eh3d600nYD — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) January 11, 2022

Devi Sri Prasad shared the link of the special video song in a tweet.

“HAPPIEST MUSICAL BDAY to Dearest Darlingeyyyy SUKU BHAI @aryasukku. Here is a Special Video with Love to our SENSATIONAL SUKU DARLING… from my Whole Team,” tweeted Prasad.

In the video, Devi Sri Prasad is seen singing the song while playing piano. Sukumar and Devi Sri Prasad are very good friends. In most of Sukumar’s films, DSP has composed the music. This birthday song is a parody of the song Srivalli from Sukumar’s latest blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise.

Sukumar was born on January 11, 1970, in Mattaparru village near Rajouri in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. Before entering the direction, Sukumar used to teach as an Accounts teacher. After that, he worked as a writer for some movies. Thus, in 2004, with film Arya Sukumar made his directorial debut. The film was well-received by the audience.

Over time, Sukumar rose to become among the most successful filmmakers in the South film industry. His latest release, Pushpa: The Rise starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles made a dream run at the box office across the country. The film hit the theatres on December 17 and beat all the competition so far.

The film’s sequel, Pushpa: The Rule is scheduled to go on the floors this year.

