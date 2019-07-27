Happy Birthday Sumeet Vyas: Five Must Watch Web Series Featuring the Actor
On Sumeet Vyas' birthday, here's a list of his best web shows that one must watch.
Image of Sumeet Vyas, courtesy of Instagram
A popular face in the world of web series, Sumeet Vyas cuts the cake on July 27 every year. The Jodhpur-born actor has also earned significant fame through his acting and writing skills. Sumeet Vyas, son of writer B M Vyas and Sudha Vyas, has lived in Mumbai for most of his life. Vyas, who has also worked in movies like Parched, English Vinglish and Ribbon, has been married to TV actress Ekta Kaul since 2018. The actor was earlier married to theatre and movie actress Shivani Tanksale.
Here are five web series starring Vyas that one shouldn’t miss:
Permanent Roommates
Probably one of the best web series done by Vyas, the web series introduces him as a caring and cute boyfriend named Mikesh. Starring opposite Nidhi Singh, the series set some major modern couple goals. Mikesh and Tanya portray the role of two different personalities in a relationship who grow up and learn things together. With two seasons, the series gives modern day relationship lessons that are funny yet thoughtful.
Tripling
A web-series depicting the story of three siblings and their relationship, TVF’s Tripling stars Vyas, Maanvi Gaagroo and Amol Parashar in lead roles. The series has two seasons, and talks about the bond of three siblings who meet and talk rarely, but their bond stays fresh as ever whenever they meet. One of the most famous dialogues of the series, “Baba, You Are Beautiful” made Vyas known as ‘Baba’ popularly.
Bang Baaja Baraat
In the popular series Bang Baaja Baraat, starring Ali Fazal and Angira Dhar, Vyas plays the role of a DJ and host. While the actor did not play a major role in the show, he won the screen space in his short performance as a DJ.
Official Chukyagiri
The actor also played a major and lead role in web series Official Chukyagiri, which also had two seasons. Vyas played the role of the boss, who rarely faces his employees because of his personal issues. However, as the story unfolds, he gains confidence and turn back into a successful CEO again.
It’s Not That Simple
Starring Swara Bhasker in the lead role, the web series It’s Not That Simple has Vyas playing the character of a jealous and controlling boss.
