Happy Birthday Sunidhi Chauhan: Here’s a Playlist of Her Songs For Every Mood

Sunidhi Chauhan, who is known for her versatility in singing, was born in Delhi on August 14, 1983. Sunidhi started performing in local gatherings at the age of 4 and made her career debut at the age of 12. She won the first singing reality show Meri Awaz Suno and gained prominence after her song from the 1999 movie Mast Ruki Ruki Si Zindagi and since then there was no stopping back for Sunidhi. Her second breakthrough was in 2000 movie Fiza where Sunidhi had sung Mehboob Mere.

Apart from singing, Sunidhi has also been involved in a number of charities and social causes. She has also appeared four times in Forbes' Celebrity 100 of India (2012–2015).

Sunidhi has sung numerous peppy numbers like Sheila Ki Jawani, Beedi Jalaile, to dancing numbers like Disco Deewane from the movie Student of the Year and Aaja Nachle from Madhuri Dixit starrer Aaja Nach Le. On her 36th birthday, here’s looking at six songs by the singer that encompass various moods.

That perfect rain number

The song Dekho Na from the 2006 Fanaa sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Sonu Nigam was picturised on Kajol and Aamir Khan. The romantic song is an apt to set up your mood this monsoon season. The song was penned by Prasoon Joshi and directed by Jatin-Lalit.

Of happiness and a bit of dance

The song Dil Dance Maare from 2008 film Tashan was sung by Sunidhi along with Udit Narayan and Sukhwinder Singh. The lyrics were penned by Vishal Dadlani and the line 'Very happy in my heart, Dil Dance Maare Re' just says that one is so happy that he cannot stop dancing out of joy. The music of the song was directed by Vishal and Shekhar.

When a song beautifully catches the essence of melancholia

Badal song was sung by Sunidhi and picturised on Sonakshi Sinha in the 2016 Akira helps you relate to the song when you are sad and fail to express your sorrow in words. The lyrics of the song was penned by Manoj Muntashir.

A patrotic mood

Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan Ae Watan song from 2018 movie Raazi is picturised on Alia Bhatt and it instills feelings of patriotism in anyone who hears it. The music was composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy and lyrics of the song was penned by Gulzar and Allama Iqbal.

The wedding number

Be it wedding, party or any occasion, we just can't stop to shake a leg or two on the famous dancing number Dilli Wali Gilfriend from 2013 movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The song was sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Arijit Singh and was picturised on Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor.

Love song

The song from 2003 movie Chameli Bhage Re Mann sung by Sunidhi is just the right song that spells out what the heart wants when you are in love. The song was picturised on Kareena Kapoor Khan and was penned by Irshad Kamil.

